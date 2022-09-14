The latest business news from SC Times

It's been an eventful week so far for the interaction between business and local government.

The St. Cloud City Council has passed a licensing ordinance for businesses that sell CBD and THC, and the planning commission was considering what recommendation to make to the council regarding zoning. It got the attention of local CBD and THC vendors in town, who noticed that the proposed buffer around schools, parks and places of worship would mean new retailers would have very, very few options for where they could sell these products. Cities reporter Becca Most and I have more for you there, including what passed, what didn't, the technicalities involved and what comes next.

Oh, and P.S.: Say your goodbyes to Cowboy Jack's.