Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Hocus Pocus In The Park

Come out for Hocus Pocus in the park on Saturday October 8th. The free event will take place at 5pm inside Memorial Park. Activities include treats, prizes, local food and trucks, and a whole bunch of candy stations. Popcorn will be provided by Texas Goody’s Popcorn and Treats. You...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Sponsorships Needed for 2023 Night to Shine Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom put on for those with special needs. It’s an event full of getting ready for prom, the paparazzi, a red carpet experience and much more. The next event isn’t until February 10, 2023 at The Loft...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Leslie Massey Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Switching careers can be scary, especially when it’s forced by a financial crisis across the world. Check out the new episode of Hey Amarillo here. A conversation with Leslie Massey, a Farmers Insurance Agent in Amarillo and co-owner of The Shop, an event venue....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time when people come together to educate and promote awareness of something that impacts thousands of kids each year. Dr. Smita Bhaskaran from Texas Tech Physicians says that we’ve made a lot of progress treating childhood cancer meaning...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo

Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
AMARILLO, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School

These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...

