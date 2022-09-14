Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Hocus Pocus In The Park
Come out for Hocus Pocus in the park on Saturday October 8th. The free event will take place at 5pm inside Memorial Park. Activities include treats, prizes, local food and trucks, and a whole bunch of candy stations. Popcorn will be provided by Texas Goody’s Popcorn and Treats. You...
KFDA
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
Myhighplains.com
Sponsorships Needed for 2023 Night to Shine Event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom put on for those with special needs. It’s an event full of getting ready for prom, the paparazzi, a red carpet experience and much more. The next event isn’t until February 10, 2023 at The Loft...
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
Community to gather as San Jacinto Elementary turns 100
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is inviting the community to celebrate San Jacinto Elementary School as it turns 100 on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the school, located at 3400 W. 4th. AISD detailed that retired teachers, principals, alumni and their families are all invited to share stories and special […]
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
Myhighplains.com
Leslie Massey Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Switching careers can be scary, especially when it’s forced by a financial crisis across the world. Check out the new episode of Hey Amarillo here. A conversation with Leslie Massey, a Farmers Insurance Agent in Amarillo and co-owner of The Shop, an event venue....
KFDA
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
Myhighplains.com
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time when people come together to educate and promote awareness of something that impacts thousands of kids each year. Dr. Smita Bhaskaran from Texas Tech Physicians says that we’ve made a lot of progress treating childhood cancer meaning...
Myhighplains.com
New Amarillo Symphony Director Joins Studio 4 Ahead of Season Opening Performance
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — George Jackson isn’t new to the Amarillo area, he’s been in the running for Music Director of the Amarillo Symphony for months. Now he is officially the 18th Music Director to lead the group. Read more below about him and his vision for the Symphony.
Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo
Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
KFDA
Good News: Rancher Supply Store supplying free pig for interested student
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The thought of receiving a free pig may not appeal to everyone, but for students with limited resources and wanting to show an animal — it can be a great opportunity. Shoppers at most stores are accustomed to seeing various promotions like discounts on merchandise...
Potter County SO offers office for holiday deliveries
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even though it is a few months away, officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office are letting county residents know they can use the office when ordering Christmas and other holiday gifts this year. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials are offering the sheriff’s […]
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
Amarillo firefighters respond to fire near former Arnold Burgers location
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire that temporarily closed Washington from I-40 to 15th Thursday morning. According to the department, firefighters were called to the area of 1611 S Washington, near the former Arnold Burgers location, on reports of flames and heavy smoke at around 4:25 a.m. When […]
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
