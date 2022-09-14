ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Wayne County area road closings to begin Monday

 3 days ago

Back Orrville Road will be closed to through traffic for three days beginning Monday, Sept. 19 for a culvert replacement project.

The road will close between Chippewa Road and Orr Road. The detour is U.S. Route 30 or Smucker Road.

Hutton Road to close for 45 days

Hutton Road in Wayne Township will be closed to through traffic between Friendsville and Canaan Center for 45 days starting Monday for a bridge replacement project.

The recommended detour is Friendsville to Smithville Western to Canaan Center; and reverse. Detour signs will be posted.

