ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns quick hits: Star backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt 'better together' against Panthers

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

BEREA − Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stood together as they took questions in the Browns locker room on Wednesday. During the course of the interview session, they were asked if this was going to become a regular occurrence.

"I mean, I guess so," Hunt said. "They say we’re better together."

There's no doubting the truth about that statement. Especially when it's about the way the two running backs play together on the field.

From the moment Hunt was signed in 2019, Browns fans have clamored to see the two together on the field. That's happened occasionally, but not in any sustained fashion for one reason or another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175zlr_0hvcNTct00

In the Browns' win at Carolina, that wish was granted, at least in the first half. The duo was on the field together for eight plays, one of which involved a penalty on the play.

It may not seem like a lot. However, it represented, at least in appearances, a substantial increase in time the two star backs were together on the field.

“Certain defenses have one philosophy and will treat the second runner as one thing, and certain defenses have another philosophy and may play a different front," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Sometimes you know going into a game how they are going to respond. Other times, you put it out there to see how they are going to respond, and if it is this then we will go here and those type of things.”

The two backs combined for 187 rushing yards and a touchdown on 33 carries and 26 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches. Chubb ran for 141 yards on 22 carries, with a 2-yard catch. Hunt had 46 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, plus 24 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M35k2_0hvcNTct00

Not all of that was done together in the formation. However, the punch-counterpunch of having those two on the field certainly doesn't just make the Browns' offense better, but the two backs as well.

"I think Kareem brings a lot of energy to the team, a lot of intensity, and I feed off of that," Chubb said. "When Kareem’s in there, he’s running the ball hard and it gets me going. So I enjoy playing with him."

Stefanski stopped short from saying the new "Chunt" backfield, as it has been nicknamed by fans, would be a weekly feature. The two backs, meanwhile, stopped short from fully embracing the thought of that nickname.

"We were just talking about that," Hunt said. "What is it? Chunt? I mean, that’s all right, whatever they want to call us. But that’s Nick, I’m Kareem as you already know."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRtQe_0hvcNTct00

Amari Cooper rests for Browns' afternoon practice

Receiver Amari Cooper was the biggest name not to practice in the afternoon for the Browns. However, Cooper, who was given the practice off to rest, did go through the rest of the day's work inside the facility.

Michael Woods II, who did not practice last Friday and did not travel to Carolina for the opener, remained sidelined with an illness. The only other Browns player to not fully participate in practice was right tackle Jack Conklin, who was listed as limited on the Wednesday injury report as he recovers from the torn patellar tendon suffered last November.

Tackle Chris Hubbard (elbow) and defensive end Isaiah Thomas (hand) were full participants for the Browns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpCW1_0hvcNTct00

Zach Wilson practices for New York Jets, Joe Flacco expected to start against Browns

Three Jets did not practice Wednesday: offensive lineman George Fant (knee), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe) and safety Jordan Whitehead (ankle). Quarterback Zach Wilson was limited in his practice work as he recovers from a knee injury, as was Braxton Berrios (heel) and punter Braden Mann (back).

Wilson is not expected to play in Sunday's Browns home opener. Joe Flacco, per multiple reports out of New York, is slated to get the nod, while Mike White will be his backup.

Flacco completed 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Jets' 24-9 loss to his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco was sacked three times in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYxws_0hvcNTct00

Short week with Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football' after Jets

The Browns have their home opener on Sunday against the Jets. They'll be right back at FirstEnergy Stadium four days later when they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Thursday Night Football."

Stefanski acknowledged Wednesday the Browns are already adjusting things in terms of the week of preparation for New York with the thought of the short week in mind.

"Today’s practice will kind of reflect that," Stefanski said prior to practice. "Not going to be a full Wednesday, just keeping next Thursday in mind, but back to a normal Thursday, Friday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjbgf_0hvcNTct00

Special teams was deciding factor for Jerome Ford, D'Ernest Johnson

Eyebrows were raised a bit on Sunday morning when the Browns announced the inactive players for the opener and D'Ernest Johnson was one of them. The running back was seen, at least coming out of training camp, as the No. 3 option behind Chubb and Hunt.

Jerome Ford and Demetric Felton Jr., the latter basically a receiver in formations, were the other two running backs active. Special teams helped both Ford, as a kick returner, and Felton, as a punt returner, find their way onto the game-day roster.

“D’Ernest, as you know, we really, really like D’Ernest," Stefanski said. "There will be times where D’Ernest is going to play, play a lot and help us win, but it just was not last week.”

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABj

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns quick hits: Star backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt 'better together' against Panthers

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Isaiah Thomas
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Jets#Steelers#American Football#Nfl
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/16/22)

It is Friday, September 16, 2022, and the 1-0 Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon for the first home game at FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 regular season. News about Sunday’s game headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jets vs Browns: Dawg Pound Opening Game

Week one was not flashy, Jacoby Brissett looked slow and out of sorts, but the Browns were able to grind out a win with Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb! It does not have to be pretty, but a win is a win! The Jets are coming off a 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens where Joe Flacco took over for Jets injured star quarterback Zach Wilson. After last week neither team looked dominant so this could be a real snooze of a game unless the Browns defense wakes up the old sleeping giant of Joe Flacco. Joe Flacco is known to be a Browns killer!
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 2

The opening weekend for the 2022 NFL season came with a few surprises. The typically tough NFC West went 1-3 with the Seattle Seahawks, expected to be the worst team in the division, picking up a win over QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Kickers missed extra points and field goals, and coaches settled for 65-yard field goals in less-than-perfect conditions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Keys To Victory: Week 2

The Cleveland Browns opened up their season with a thrilling victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cade York won the game with a 58-yard field goal with just eight seconds left on the clock. It was the first Browns victory in their season opener since 2004. They won the game by dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. On offense, they ran the ball early and often, leading to 217 yards rushing and dominating the time of possession from 38:26 to 21:34. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt showed why they are the best running back duo in the NFL, and the team averaged 5.6 yards per rush.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy