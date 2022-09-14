ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Regal theater location to close Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Regal Cinemas movie theater chain announced Wednesday that its Amarillo location will soon close. According to an announcement on its website, the Regal Amarillo Star will be closed as of Thursday. Officials stressed that there are no other Regal locations in the vicinity. For those who were subscribed […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo

Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star

I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New clear bag policy in effect for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year officials are enforcing a new “clear bag policy” for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. “Make sure before you leave the house that you’ve located your clear bag,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Amarillo Tri-State Exposition. “You don’t want to get all the way up to the gate and have to take all your items back to the car.”
AMARILLO, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Buck Wild West Texas Estate Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen

If I've learned anything during my time spent browsing Zillow, it's that there are so many design choices people make that I will never understand. Whether they were choices made decades ago that simply seem incredibly outdated or they are hyper modern choices that simply seem impractical, everyone has their preferences. Due to these extreme design choices, it can make some houses with so much potential sit on the market for months. Even though it's an easy fix to repaint or change the décor, it can be a bit overwhelming and seem like it's not worth the hassle.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Local Dancers Hitting the Road to Missouri

Traffic city in night. adobe rgb 1998 use........... Impact Expressions School of the Arts in Amarillo was invited to perform in Branson Missouri. This is the second time they will be going there, performing for Branson Onstage Live, where young talent worldwide has a chance to perform in a professional setting.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Trainer’s Role at Fit Body Boot Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fit Body Boot Camp, the world’s fastest-growing boot camp fitness franchise, is now open in Amarillo and motivating people to live a more active lifestyle. Located at 7669 Hillside Rd., Ste. 500, Fit Body Boot Camp brings a welcoming, fat burning group workout to the Amarillo area. Due to the blended training exercises, calories will continue to burn up to 36 hours after each 30-minute workout is complete.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pantex Plant hiring for multiple jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in an effort to fill vacancies. According to Workforce Solutions Panhandle, “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive” is an effort by both it and Pantex to fill vacancies in the fields of security, skilled trades, and information technology. Through this recruitment drive, Workforce Solutions […]
AMARILLO, TX

