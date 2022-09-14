Read full article on original website
KFDA
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
Amarillo Regal theater location to close Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Regal Cinemas movie theater chain announced Wednesday that its Amarillo location will soon close. According to an announcement on its website, the Regal Amarillo Star will be closed as of Thursday. Officials stressed that there are no other Regal locations in the vicinity. For those who were subscribed […]
KFDA
Good News: Rancher Supply Store supplying free pig for interested student
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The thought of receiving a free pig may not appeal to everyone, but for students with limited resources and wanting to show an animal — it can be a great opportunity. Shoppers at most stores are accustomed to seeing various promotions like discounts on merchandise...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
KFDA
Fall festival set for this Saturday at 6th Street in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo. The festival will have vendors and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lindi Leigh will sing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo
Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
What Happened to Ly’s Cafe on Amarillo Boulevard?
I am the first to admit sometimes I miss things. I try not to but it is all part of being human. Now when it comes to food it really surprises me if I don't hear about a new place coming to town. On the same note, it really surprises...
Sad Day for Amarillo as We Say Goodbye to a Star
I will admit in a former life I spent a lot of my time going to the movies. I would take my daughter when she was growing up. We would seem to go every weekend to whatever kid movie was opening up that week. We would grab our popcorn. We had to be there before the previews, because, that is how we picked out the next must sees movies.
KFDA
New clear bag policy in effect for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This is the first year officials are enforcing a new “clear bag policy” for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. “Make sure before you leave the house that you’ve located your clear bag,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Amarillo Tri-State Exposition. “You don’t want to get all the way up to the gate and have to take all your items back to the car.”
This Buck Wild West Texas Estate Is Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen
If I've learned anything during my time spent browsing Zillow, it's that there are so many design choices people make that I will never understand. Whether they were choices made decades ago that simply seem incredibly outdated or they are hyper modern choices that simply seem impractical, everyone has their preferences. Due to these extreme design choices, it can make some houses with so much potential sit on the market for months. Even though it's an easy fix to repaint or change the décor, it can be a bit overwhelming and seem like it's not worth the hassle.
Pampa: All utility and municipal court payments not accepted, Sept. 17 and 18
UPDATE (9/17): 3:58 According to a recent Facebook post from the City of Pampa Texas, they are working to repair the electronic payments issue. Officials stated that no late fees will be added because of this issue. Original story PAMPA, Texas (KCIT/KAMR) — According to a City of Pampa Texas Facebook post, all utility and […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Local Dancers Hitting the Road to Missouri
Traffic city in night. adobe rgb 1998 use........... Impact Expressions School of the Arts in Amarillo was invited to perform in Branson Missouri. This is the second time they will be going there, performing for Branson Onstage Live, where young talent worldwide has a chance to perform in a professional setting.
Myhighplains.com
New Amarillo Symphony Director Joins Studio 4 Ahead of Season Opening Performance
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — George Jackson isn’t new to the Amarillo area, he’s been in the running for Music Director of the Amarillo Symphony for months. Now he is officially the 18th Music Director to lead the group. Read more below about him and his vision for the Symphony.
Myhighplains.com
Trainer’s Role at Fit Body Boot Camp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fit Body Boot Camp, the world’s fastest-growing boot camp fitness franchise, is now open in Amarillo and motivating people to live a more active lifestyle. Located at 7669 Hillside Rd., Ste. 500, Fit Body Boot Camp brings a welcoming, fat burning group workout to the Amarillo area. Due to the blended training exercises, calories will continue to burn up to 36 hours after each 30-minute workout is complete.
Pantex Plant hiring for multiple jobs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in an effort to fill vacancies. According to Workforce Solutions Panhandle, “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive” is an effort by both it and Pantex to fill vacancies in the fields of security, skilled trades, and information technology. Through this recruitment drive, Workforce Solutions […]
Lucky Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Lottery Prize
There are seven more chances to win a top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword lottery game!
