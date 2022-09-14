Township to donate to historical society for energy-related items

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Township trustees are contributing $747 to the Historical Society of Olde Northfield Inc. to be used for energy-related items.

The action was taken at the trustees’ Sept. 7 meeting. The costs will be submitted for reimbursement under the township’s current Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council grant.

Trustees noted the township has received a copy of a current IRS tax exemption verification letter to give to the society.

The historical society operates out of the Palmer House and Museum at 9390 Olde Eight Road. It is one of the few remaining vertical-beam construction homes in Ohio.

The Palmer House and Museum represents the history of all of Nordonia Hills communities. Collections of historical items and photographs from the area in the past 150 years can be found there.

Current leadership of the society includes trustees Chet Bertel, Barb Leden and Rick Devine, treasurer Karen Komer and secretary Kathy Krasnicki.

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees authorized purchasing two speed limit signs from Bain Enterprises at $1,582 each. The fiscal officer will prepare a purchase order.

It was clarified that the signs merely will post speed limits on certain stretches of roads, and are not the type that display the speeds of passing vehicles.

Trustees accepted the amounts and rates of taxation for 2023 as determined by the Summit County Budget Commission and authorized the necessary tax levies. The township is expected to receive $2.08 million from levies totaling 17.51 mills.

The revenue breakdown is as follows: road improvement (2.42 mills), $111,255; road improvement (0.36), $59,569; road improvement (1.40), $221,997; police fund (4.0), $229,306; police fund (3.0), $475,709; police protection (1.50), $156,496; fire and EMS (2.0), $317,139; general (2.15), $387,264; and road and bridge (0.68), $122,483.

A public hearing was set for Oct. 3 prior to the regular trustees’ session to receive input on proposed changes to zoning resolution Chapters 310 “definitions,” 350 and 351 “proposed text amendments” and 530 “amendments to this chapter.”

A change order of $4,994 with Infinity Construction was OK’d for the new safety center/administrative offices project. It is for site lighting and utility design Part A, which chairman Russ Mazzola explained is related to relocation of natural gas and water lines.

Two other change orders of $3,168 for site lighting and utility design Part B and $15,622 for geo-science testing were postponed until further information can be obtained.

A Summit County sheriff’s deputy reported deputies have been keeping a close eye on Lucy Lane, where residents have reported frequent speeding.

Trustees said they also have received complaints about speeding on streets such as Highland Road, Olde Eight, Springwood Road and Marwyck Drive, plus occasional ATV/go-cart racing on Crestwood Lane and Morningside Drive.

Trustees noted they are looking into what can be done to get a Hazel Drive private property cleaned up after several complaints have been lodged by neighboring residents. The site is designated as agricultural land.

Interim administrator Jim Honsberger reported the township continues to work to improve its website. He noted items will be added to the calendar in the future. Mazzola said, “I think we’re doing a good job with the website,” including adding a “Trustees Corner.”

Trustee Rick Patz reported Township Hall’s elevator is back in service and the county is working on clearing up some stormwater problems.

Honsberger said quotes are being obtained to do crack sealing on Natalie Boulevard and Springwood Road, with work hopefully scheduled for this fall.

Mazzola pointed out the importance of voters approving a renewal road levy and additional fire protection services levy at the Nov. 8 election.

