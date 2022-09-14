Woody Allen has announced that he will be retiring from filmmaking after the release of his next film. The 86-year-old filmmaker is set to begin production on his final feature in the coming fall, and has told a Spanish newspaper he plans for this to be his last one. In an interview with La Vanguardia ahead of Wasp 22, to be filmed in Europe, Allen said: “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.” He added that his next project will be a novel. More soon. More from DeadlineInternational Insider: Bye Bye Boris; KV Wraps; 50 Up For Woody Allen; Malaysian RecordsDetails Emerge On Woody Allen's Next Project; French-Language Pic To Shoot In Paris This FallWoody Allen Plans To Make "One Or Two More" Films, But "The Thrill Is Gone" Due To Decline Of Movie TheatersBest of DeadlineNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreThe Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival

