Charlotte, NC

WCNC

No active threat to guests Carowinds, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte early Sunday morning, park leaders said they chose to shut down at 11 p.m., saying several groups of minors were causing issues. However, park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'The Future is Latino!' | Camino Health Center releases strengths and needs report on Mecklenburg's Latino community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the latest check, there are 170,000 Latinos living in Mecklenburg County, a figure that has more than doubled over the last 10 years. Camino Health Center has spent the last several months studying Charlotte's Latino community, noting that it's been closer to 20 years since anyone formally assessed its needs.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'That was really sad' | Charlotte nonprofit's food pantry still recovering after July 4th fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delmi Ponce, originally from Honduras, moved to Charlotte in hopes of being better able to provide for her family. The single mother of five kids, with one now battling cancer, told WCNC Charlotte anchor Jane Monreal that she reached out to several community services when she arrived in Charlotte. Camino Health Center was the only one to answer her call and gave her a gift card to buy food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park

TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
TROUTMAN, NC
qcitymetro.com

When Friends Fall in Love

Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Connect, engage & learn at the Amazon Accelerate Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Limor Media. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the United States that make up almost 50% of U.S workers. Amazon just hosted its third annual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Michael Jordan teams up with a California nonprofit to help Black and Hispanic CMS students learn personal finance

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is receiving a grant to help teach more Black and Hispanic students about financial literacy. Michael Jordan teamed up with Next Gen Personal Finance, a California nonprofit, to help students learn skills like maintaining good credit, investing in the stock market, and preparing financially for life after high school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

As Charlotte leaders celebrate South End's growth, many say it's getting too expensive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte you saw in the 1970s is long gone, with the city always expanding to welcome new residential development and businesses. A Chicago-based developer recently unveiled its plan for a $750 million project that will bring two new towers into South End, including hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers, but some Mecklenburg County leaders say the massive project is still a win.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
