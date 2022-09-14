Read full article on original website
Gaston County Walk and Roll Together event shares different resources for the Hispanic community
GASTONIA, N.C. — Several Gaston County agencies celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with the 'Caminemos y Roll Juntos Gaston / Gaston Walk and Roll Together' event. The free event celebrated different cultures of the Latino community and offered useful information to the Spanish-speaking community. It was sponsored by the...
No active threat to guests Carowinds, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte early Sunday morning, park leaders said they chose to shut down at 11 p.m., saying several groups of minors were causing issues. However, park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.
PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
NC woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
Experts say Charlotte housing marking is 'cooling down' even though prices are increasing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to buy a house in the Charlotte metro, you'll want to read this. New data from the Re/Max National Housing Report for August 2022 showed in Charlotte, home sales are down 20% and there's a lot more inventory. A few months ago, it...
'The Future is Latino!' | Camino Health Center releases strengths and needs report on Mecklenburg's Latino community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the latest check, there are 170,000 Latinos living in Mecklenburg County, a figure that has more than doubled over the last 10 years. Camino Health Center has spent the last several months studying Charlotte's Latino community, noting that it's been closer to 20 years since anyone formally assessed its needs.
Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures
CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
'That was really sad' | Charlotte nonprofit's food pantry still recovering after July 4th fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delmi Ponce, originally from Honduras, moved to Charlotte in hopes of being better able to provide for her family. The single mother of five kids, with one now battling cancer, told WCNC Charlotte anchor Jane Monreal that she reached out to several community services when she arrived in Charlotte. Camino Health Center was the only one to answer her call and gave her a gift card to buy food.
'It's literally our lifeline' | USAA gifts new cars to military families in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sargeant James Cline is a two-time Iraqi War combat veteran. Cline and his family have been living without reliable transportation for almost three years. "I just told my buddy today, as in yesterday, was the day of that chapter of my life and today is the first day of the new chapter of my life," Sargeant Cline told WCNC Charlotte.
PETA files motion to stop transport of animals to Troutman animal park
TROUTMAN, N.C. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking a judge to halt the transfer of animals to an animal park in Iredell County. The animals are allegedly coming from Waccatee Zoological Farm in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to PETA. PETA previously sued the zoo for allegations of failing to provide animals with adequate care.
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
Rock Hill schools work to feed thousands of kids every weekend who would otherwise go hungry
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The need for free or reduced lunches in schools continues to be a significant issue for districts. In Rock Hill Schools alone officials say 11,386 students qualify for free or reduced lunch. That means their families’ income is below or near the federal poverty line.
When Friends Fall in Love
Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
'Their life totally changes' | One-of-a-kind TMS training facility to help treat people with major depression
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those suffering from major depressive disorder are receiving new hope with the opening of a new training facility in Uptown Charlotte that's focused on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and its effect on improving mental health. Neurostar is leading the effort and wants to help spread the...
Connect, engage & learn at the Amazon Accelerate Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Limor Media. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the United States that make up almost 50% of U.S workers. Amazon just hosted its third annual...
Michael Jordan teams up with a California nonprofit to help Black and Hispanic CMS students learn personal finance
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is receiving a grant to help teach more Black and Hispanic students about financial literacy. Michael Jordan teamed up with Next Gen Personal Finance, a California nonprofit, to help students learn skills like maintaining good credit, investing in the stock market, and preparing financially for life after high school.
As Charlotte leaders celebrate South End's growth, many say it's getting too expensive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte you saw in the 1970s is long gone, with the city always expanding to welcome new residential development and businesses. A Chicago-based developer recently unveiled its plan for a $750 million project that will bring two new towers into South End, including hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers, but some Mecklenburg County leaders say the massive project is still a win.
