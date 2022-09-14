ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Regal theater location to close Thursday

By David Gay
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Regal Cinemas movie theater chain announced Wednesday that its Amarillo location will soon close.

According to an announcement on its website, the Regal Amarillo Star will be closed as of Thursday. Officials stressed that there are no other Regal locations in the vicinity.

For those who were subscribed to the theater’s unlimited plan, officials said the plan will be terminated effective Thursday. For more information regarding the subscription plan, visit the chain’s website.

