ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

History radio show talks about Springfield racing

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHUSC_0hvcM25Y00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

Frightly News Investigates: Is the Fox Theatre haunted?

This week host John Sellars spoke with Lynn Sanders and Brent Slane about the history of racing in the Ozarks. Sanders and Slane are both members of the Racing Association.

Sellars said a lot of the most famous names in racing raced through Springfield at different times.

“Mark Martin… The Wallace Brothers… people like that that are, you know, famous in NASCAR… the NASCAR circuit… cut their teeth racing here… at the racetrack. At the fairgrounds,” said Sellars.

“One of the first races was actually in 1911 and it was a car race from Springfield to Joplin and back,” said Sellars. He said the race took several days.

Nowadays, the track in Springfield has closed, but there is still one in Bolivar and Lebanon. Sellars mentioned there is still a smaller track near the airport.

He said due to people moving in closer around the fairgrounds and the zoo getting bigger likely ended up closing down the track. He said he thinks that because there was no place secluded enough to not cause neighbors to complain about noise is why they could never reopen elsewhere.

Next week, Sellars said he will talk about Route 66 tours, history and events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Fall Events at the Branson Landing

The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Dates for the Nixa vs Ozark Blood Drive announced

OZARK, Mo. — The cities of Ozark and Nixa are joining forces in a friendly competition to help donate blood for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO). The third annual Mayors Challenge Blood Drive is encouraging Ozark and Nixa residents to help with blood donations for patients at over 40 area healthcare facilities. […]
OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
KOLR10 News

Where is the best fall foliage near Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of the most anticipated moments of the year is when we can see trees turning to those red, yellow and orange fall colors. Predicting the peak of fall color can be difficult, but the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help guide you if you are looking to see the best […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Hispanic Heritage Month party kicks off tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tonight, local Hispanic businesses and groups are teaming up to host a day of celebration for the local Hispanic community here in Springfield. There will be a variety of local businesses at Keller Williams at 1619 E Independence St, Springfield, MO, tonight where the celebration will take place. The event starts at […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Martin
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 of the Best Branson Resorts For Families

Explore summer fun at its best at the best family resorts in Branson, Missouri. Branson, MO, is definitely a destination for diverse forms of entertainment and adventure. Cradled in the Ozarks, this beautiful mountain town has everything to keep people of all ages doing something to do. Amusement parks, concert venues, and resorts all make for great ways to check out all you can get.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Physicality powers Ava football

AVA, Mo. — The Ava Bears love two things, physicality and running the football. “Yeah, a lot more physical than the other opponent,” Ava lineman Kegan Evans said. “I love the fact that I might not be the biggest guy on the field but I will run your butt as long as I can,” Ava […]
AVA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Local Life#Racetrack#Havingfun#Talk Info#The History Museum#The Racing Association#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
933kwto.com

Fatal Shooting in Springfield

Police responded to the area of Lyon and Main in Springfield Friday morning at 10 am. Upon arrival, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in his vehicle. Police do know the identity of the victim, but have not released it yet. Police believe this was an isolated...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Leslie’s Market brings Hispanic history to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tomorrow marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the month we’re celebrating Hispanic culture and contributions. Here in Springfield, there is a supermarket that is more than just a store. It’s a look into Mexican culture and food. Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket has an abundance of items, from authentic Mexican food […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
News Break
Politics
KYTV

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy