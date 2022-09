Ramsey Lewis, the jazz pianist who had a crossover hit in 1965’s “The ‘In’ Crowd,” died today (September 12) at his home in Chicago. He was 87 years old. Lewis grew up in Chicago and began taking piano lessons at 4 years old. He was a sworn jazz fan whose first band, the Clefs, began while he was in high school. The three band members who weren’t drafted in the Korean War—Lewis, Eldee Young, and Redd Holt—formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio. They would go on to perform regularly, release their first album on Chess in 1956, and ultimately release their Grammy-winning hit “The ‘In’ Crowd” in 1965.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO