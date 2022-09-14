ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis

Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
WATERTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
STAMFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut

Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
westernmassnews.com

Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?

The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
Yale Daily News

College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut

Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy

HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...

