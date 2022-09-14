Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Bolton attorney gets 45 months for trying to defraud victim of $1M through fake mortgage deals
BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bolton attorney will spend more than three years behind bars after he tried to defraud a person of $1 million, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Mark Pagani, 61, was sentenced Thursday to 45 months in prison and three years of […]
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Legalizing ‘granny flats’ can help housing crisis
Our country’s dire housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Connecticut is not isolated from this crisis. Connecticut is facing one of the most extreme housing shortages in the country, with new data from the Census Bureau showing that Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate in the country, and a recent report from real estate data website HouseCanary found that Fairfield County has the third-highest rental prices of any metro area in the country.
ctexaminer.com
‘The Red Wave is Coming,’ Say Republicans at Rally with National Committee Chair in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — Republican candidates and supporters clapped and whooped in a standing-room-only rally with Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, who flew in Wednesday afternoon for the event at the storefront Republican National Committee center on West Main St. “If you’re not sure, the red wave...
Watertown schools on 3-hour delay after FBI reports social media threat against unnamed Connecticut school
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown schools will see more police in the area Friday after the FBI alerted authorities about a social media threat against an unspecified Connecticut school, according to authorities. It has since been deemed not credible, according to a message later Friday morning from the district’s board of education. “Since the most […]
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut
Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
Connecticut parents enraged over high school teacher's 'woke' worksheet: 'Underserving the students'
Parents in Connecticut are sounding the alarm over a "woke" worksheet handed out by a high school English teacher addressing political, gender and racial issues. The worksheet, including terms like "white privilege" and "institutional racism," is drawing swift backlash from parents and members of the Southington High School school board.
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
westernmassnews.com
Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
Yale Daily News
College Street Music Hall draws crowds from across Connecticut
Last Saturday at 7 p.m., cobalt light flooded the stage of College Street Music Hall, or CSMH. The floor hummed as audience members roamed around, some buying beers, others eating food from the Geronimo taco stand in the lobby. On stage, a spotlight ricocheted off a drum set, sending out gleaming jets of silver light. The Philadelphia rock band The War on Drugs was about to perform and College Street Music Hall was nearly full.
New Britain Herald
'It's really hard when you have no one to talk to': New Britain couple creates support group for parents with autistic children
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group had to put things on hold due to the pandemic but are back helping and supporting families in need and hosting its monthly meetings. “We used to have new families coming in to the meetings all the time,...
The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy
HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...
