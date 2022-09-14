Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with murder after shooting man found in young girl's room, sheriff says
SPRING, Texas — A man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting another man several times outside of a home in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a home on Blodgett Peak Trail, near Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road.
HCSO: 19-year-old manager kills robbery suspect after being stabbed twice at Channelview game room
The 19-year-old game room manager told deputies he was stabbed twice by the suspected robber, which led to the deadly shooting.
Man convicted of assault accused of throwing his own baby in dumpster, HPD says
The 40-year-old father allegedly tossed the baby, who is less than a year old, into a dumpster and told the child's mother she wouldn't find him.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child by contact
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Natividad Hernandez Jr.) who is wanted for two counts of Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about June 1, 2019, fugitive Natividad Hernandez performed indecent acts with a child victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
KHOU
Arrest made in 2017 case where police say woman was kidnapped, raped and drugged
HOUSTON — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in Houston and investigators believe he may have more victims. For years, police say Juan Rodriguez has been on the run. Sources tell KHOU 11 that Thursday night around 10 p.m. in southwest Houston, they caught up with him at an apartment complex on Meadowglen.
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Second teen in Galveston crash by suspected drunk driver identified by officials
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities have identified the second teenager killed by a suspected drunk driver in Galveston in early September. Initially, only one teenager, later identified as Mason Nelson, 14, was reported to have died from the crash on 41st St. and Avenue O. BACKGROUND: Teen killed following 2-vehicle car...
fox26houston.com
At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death. It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota.
Police searching for 2 men accused of robbing convenience store and punching employee in SE Houston
HPD said the two suspects took the money from the cash drawer along with other merchandise behind the counter and fled the store.
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
fox26houston.com
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
Click2Houston.com
No serious injuries after ‘multiple physical altercations’ reported at Hightower High School, FBISD says
FORT BEND COUNTY – Hightower High School was placed on “hold” after officials with the Fort Bend Independent School District said multiple physical altercations happened on campus Friday afternoon. Officials said students and staff were held inside their rooms and designated areas until dismissal. The scheduled pep...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say
HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Comments / 0