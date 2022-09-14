Read full article on original website
News On 6
Preparations Underway For Annual 'Scotfest' In Broken Arrow
You can get a taste of a different country without going very far this weekend. The 42nd annual Scotfest kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Broken Arrow Events Complex celebrating Scottish and Irish roots. Vendors from around the country are setting up shop for the festival bringing Celtic...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
News On 6
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
News On 6
Local Church Network Offers Prayer, Support After Crash Kills Teens In Sand Springs
Pastors in Sand Springs showed up at Friday’s football game in Sand Springs to support the students who are grieving the loss of their friends. They said the community has risen above tragedy before and they are here to help them through it now. Michael Wilson and Jordan Stowe...
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
News On 6
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
News On 6
Parents Of 2010 Sand Springs Crash: "We Have Felt Their Pain"
A dad and mom in Sand Springs said they understand the pain the families are going through after a wreck Thursday, after they each lost their teenage daughters in a car wreck in 2010. It was almost 12 years ago, on October 24, 2010. Flowers were placed at the scene...
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire
An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
News On 6
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
News On 6
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
News On 6
The Call Up: OU/Nebraska, OK State, TU & The High School Game Of The Week Preview
TULSA, Okla. - From Friday night lights to the cowboys and the Sooners there is a lot of football happening in Oklahoma this weekend. We called up Jonathan Huskey who's live at our game of the week in Beggs to break down all of the big games.
News On 6
Final Report Released For Plane Crash That Killed Tulsa Orthodontist, His Family
Icing and excessive weight is being cited as the main reason for a fatal plane crash in April of 2021. Tulsa Orthodontist Dr. Mark Andregg, his wife Shannon, and their son Nathan were killed when their single-engine plane went down in rural Arkansas. The National Transportation Safety Board says the...
News On 6
Sand Springs Has Moment Of Silence During Game In Honor Of Teens Killed In Crash
The Sand Springs community is mourning the loss of three students who were killed in a crash near Charles Page High School. The crash killed Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver. Two more students, Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers, are still in the hospital. Despite the bright lights and...
News On 6
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
News On 6
Sanders' 4 TD Passes Help No. 8 Oklahoma St. Top UAPB 63-7
Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 on Saturday. Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards for the Cowboys (3-0) in their final nonconference game before entering Big 12 play.
