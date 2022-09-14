Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
American Landmark sells Boynton Beach apartments for $71M
American Landmark sold a Palm Beach County apartment complex for $71 million, nearly 70 percent above its purchase price four years ago. An entity managed by Zoe Buchard of Kent, Washington, and Gary and Susan Burchard of West Palm Beach bought High Ridge Landing at 3609 High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach, records show. The buyer obtained a $37.5 million loan from the Western Southern Life Insurance Company.
therealdeal.com
Shoma launches sales of planned North Bay Village condos
UPDATED, Sept. 16, 10:50 a.m.: Shoma Group is pivoting its plans from apartments to condos at a North Bay Village site it acquired earlier this year. Shoma, led by Chairman Masoud Shojaee and President Stephanie Shojaee, is launching sales of the Shoma Bay condos, with prices starting in the $400,000s, according to a press release. The Coral Gables-based developer tapped Craig Studnicky’s ISG World to lead sales and marketing of the units.
therealdeal.com
Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments
The developer of an apartment complex with as many as 275 units in suburban Lauderhill is targeting tenants priced out of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Young professionals and young families “who can’t buy a house and can’t afford the downtown Fort Lauderdale rents, that’s the group we’re kind of pinpointing,” Navish Chawla, a partner in the development arm of DeLand-based Prospect Real Estate Group, told The Real Deal.
therealdeal.com
No check-in zone: Fort Lauderdale Hilton-branded condo-hotel unit owners fight for access
At an oceanfront Hilton-branded condo hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, developers Joseph Cabanas and Jose Luis Zapata are allegedly blocking a group of investors from renting and selling their units, according to court documents and interviews with some of the owners. It’s a nasty fight that’s ignited a series of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
LM Restaurants plans waterfront eatery, hotel in Deerfield Beach
The Moshakos family’s LM Restaurants wants to open a waterfront dining and hotel venue next to an eatery it owns in Deerfield Beach. LM Restaurants, through an affiliate, bought the 1.7-acre vacant development site at 1755 Southeast Third Court for $10 million from an entity led by Phillip Schuman, according to records. The property is just south of East Hillsboro Boulevard.
therealdeal.com
Pérez and Sagi’s Transit Village in WPB advances
It’s not unusual for ambitious projects to stall for years and then to fizzle out entirely, due to financial woes or the hassle of government approvals. Yet, a project lingering for almost two decades making a major comeback is rare. That’s the story of Transit Village, a planned, massive...
therealdeal.com
Warhol star Baby Jane Holzer’s planned Palm Beach mansion advances
Palm Beach’s town council voted unanimously on Wednesday to send Andy Warhol star Jane Holzer’s planned mansion to the next stage of design review. Holzer submitted designs for a new, two-story, 10,775-square-foot home at 980 South Ocean Boulevard. The plans come with a special request for an exception on the project, as the lot is smaller than the minimum 20,000 square feet required by the town’s zoning laws. She also applied for a permit to demolish the existing two-story home at the property.
Comments / 0