Rose-Hulman falls to Albion College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman Football team dropped to 0-3 after a 49-17 loss to Albion College on Saturday afternoon. Miguel Robertson threw for a career high 259 yards and a touchdown and Daniel Huery had 108 yards receiving and a score in the loss. For Albion...
Goin’ 2 the Endzone scoreboard
WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — Goin’ 2 The Endzone has got you covered on several football games across the Wabash Valley. Owen Valley remains undefeated, THS is on the road and much more. Below are the final scores from games in Indiana and Illinois. Bloomington North 55 – Terre...
Fall festivities begin in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Marshall’s Autumn Festival is underway at the Courthouse Square. Festivities will continue through Sunday. This year, there are many activities including a 5k, fish fry, beer garden, cakewalk and a parade with over 100 entries. WTWO along with several staff members are participating in the parade that is set for Saturday.
Local organizations give animals a new purpose
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – There’s a new and unique effort to help rescue dogs become more adoptable while treating humans who are battling addiction. Anabranch Recovery Center is fostering dogs from the Terre Haute Humane Society. The Humane Society will choose which dogs need the most social interaction. Then, each dog will live in a different unit in the facility until someone adopts them.
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
Stays warm
Tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic. Forecast to move over the islands in the coming days. Smoke in our air here. High of 82 and low of 58 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are up some today. But the heat index still not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite and radar are all clear here. We stay dry the next two days. Few showers possible Sunday night and Monday but otherwise dry the next several days. Could be some increased rain chances beyond 7 days. Temps will stay warm the next several days. Tonight, mostly clear and 57. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 86. Dry and very warm for the weekend and we stay warm well into next week.
