PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A wave of black and gold has been unleashed on the North Shore this Sunday to celebrate the Pittsburgh Steelers' home opener at the newly dubbed, Acrisure Stadium.The Steelers and the New England Patriots kickoff at 1 p.m., but there was a lot to do before that. From the party on Art Rooney Avenue to the Official Tailgate Zone at Stage AE and the Q&A sessions at The Great Hall, there was something for every kind of Steelers' fan.The North Shore parking lots officially opened at 8 a.m. to welcome tailgaters, but some showed up well before...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO