Moline, IL

Out of the Darkness walk brings awareness to suicide prevention

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. That’s why the Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is sponsoring the Out of the Darkness Quad Cities Walk on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. at Wharton Field House, 1800 20 th Avenue in Moline. This annual event raises awareness and funds to help prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by it. Participants in the walk include people who know someone affected by suicide, who have lost a loved one to suicide and those who have struggled themselves

Nationwide, nine in ten people who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, and these conditions are often undiagnosed or untreated. Suicide is a public health problem but can be prevented through education and advocacy. The Quad Cities Walk gives people an opportunity to open up about their own connections to the cause and provide a platform to create a culture that’s wiser about mental health. The Why I Walk Wall features powerfully moving tributes for participants. All donations go toward these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national and local suicide rates.

For more information, click here . To register for the Walk, click here .

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

