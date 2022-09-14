Read full article on original website
KIMT
Two plead guilty in 2021 beating death of Austin man
AUSTIN, Minn. – Two guilty pleas are entered over the 2021 killing of a Mower County man. Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, and Nickalos Dwayne Taylor, 18 of Austin, have both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of William Hall. Hall, 75, was found dead in...
KGLO News
Mason City woman sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
KIMT
Woman's body found in Shell Rock River identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to drug fraud at department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of medication fraud is pleading not guilty. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 11 for first-degree theft. Court documents state that Schumaker was working at Target in Mason City and refunded medications that...
Sioux City Journal
Body found in rural Worth County
Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
KCRG.com
One killed in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Officials arrived and found the only person in the vehicle dead at the scene.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man who 40 feet into rock pile still in critical condition
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning is still in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a...
KIMT
2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
KGLO News
Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
Sioux City Journal
Sleeping Waterloo man pulled from burning car
WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy pulled a man from a burning car Thursday morning. Then he arrested the man for drug possession. According to court records, the deputy noticed a Volkswagen GTI on fire in the parking lot at Sac’s Neighborhood Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., around 2:40 a.m.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on February 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year-old Ashley Marie White, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 66 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case against White were dismissed with her guilty plea, and White pleaded guilty to the felony 1st degree DWI charge on July 11th.
KIMT
North Iowa woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, pot pleads guilty
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, and pot is taking a plea deal. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Court documents state Hungerford was arrested after a search of her home in September 2021 found over...
KCJJ
Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise
A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
more1049.com
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man falls 40 feet into rock pile, suffers significant injuries
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found...
KCRG.com
Fatal crash in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:03 pm, the Iowa State Patrol was called to a construction zone near mile marker 69 on I-380 for a report of a crash. Investigators say a 2020 Ford was slowing down for traffic ahead when a motorcyclist behind them lost control of their vehicle while attempting to slow down. The motorcycle slid into the back of the Ford. They say a 2018 Dodge Ram behind the motorcycle also attempted to slow down but was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
KAAL-TV
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
One dead in three vehicle crash in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A crash between one motorcycle and two trucks resulted in the death of one person on Thursday. Emergency crews responded to a report of a three vehicle crash at around 3:05 p.m. on I-380 southbound near mile marker 69. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Corey Simon, 51, […]
KCRG.com
12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade
Organizers also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as the city tries to reduce greenhouse gas emmissions by 50 percent by 2030. The company says the vast majority of its 50-plus locations are highly profitable. Centerville Police Officer fired. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officer Downs had been part of the...
