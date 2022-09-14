Two strangers who met in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state say they will watch the funeral together.“We met at 10:30 last night and we’ve been together through the whole thing, we’ve actually got loads of things in common,” Jack told Channel 4 news on Saturday.“We’re going to the funeral on Monday together.”Zoe added that the pair will “100 per cent” stay in touch after Monday’s service and that it was “a blessing in disguise” to meet people and “chat” while queuing in London.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Westminster Hall as mourners queue

CELEBRITIES ・ 38 MINUTES AGO