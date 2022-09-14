Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Our Views: School bureaucracies cling to their easy-A rating system for high schools
If it were up to the heads of local school systems around Louisiana, the letter grades for high schools would be high indefinitely. Easily understood, as superintendents are political animals, appointed by elected school boards in parishes and a few city-based districts around the state. Who wants their star A-rated...
theadvocate.com
To boost child support payments, Utah officials said: No payment? No hunting, fishing license.
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that withholds hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments. “I came up with the idea for the bill, actually,...
theadvocate.com
Ochsner’s growth exploded under Warner Thomas’ tenure. What happens next?
As Warner Thomas cracked open a Diet Coke in a chilly conference room the day after he announced he was leaving Ochsner Health, he was subdued and wistful when reflecting on his 24 years in New Orleans. “It was a really hard decision … really hard,” he said, the executive’s...
theadvocate.com
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
theadvocate.com
2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James
LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle, having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools — the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national...
theadvocate.com
St. Francisville aldermen find short-term rental rules need more work first
The town of St. Francisville’s effort to prevent investors from buying up existing houses and turning them into short-term rental units needs more work, the Board of Aldermen decided after a Sept. 14 public hearing. The board is working with recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission, which drew...
theadvocate.com
Sheriff: Parent arrested, accused of making threats at St. Martinville Senior High
A woman was arrested after accusations she made threats at St. Martinville Senior High School after speaking with school officials, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the high school around 8:30 a.m. Thursday after a disturbance involving a parent in the school’s front office was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Pollution and racial justice: What does a ruling on a huge plastics plant mean for Louisiana?
In tossing out an air pollution permit for a massive plastics plant, a Louisiana judge handed a major win to activists who have argued that the state does not do enough to prevent the burden of pollution from falling mostly on minority communities. But it remains to be seen what...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
theadvocate.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
theadvocate.com
Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings and hunting season schedules
LOUISIANA OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Health Committee, 10 a.m. & Aquaculture Committee, 11 a.m. meetings, same venue. WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. GULF COUNCIL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man accused of exposing himself at Cecilia library
A Lafayette man was arrested on an obscenity charge after investigators say he exposed himself inside a St. Martin Parish library. Charleston Washington, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on a count of third-offense obscenity, a felony, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said in an issued statement.
theadvocate.com
Truck driver killed after being thrown from 18-wheeler in St. Landry Parish crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Friday morning after his truck ran off Interstate 49 and overturned several times in St. Landry Parish. New Iberia resident Harvey Broussard, 60, was driving a 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler north on I-49 when he ran off the roadway to the right and went down an embankment, overturning several times. Investigators are still trying to determine why Broussard ran off the road, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
theadvocate.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
theadvocate.com
St. Martinville blows past parish rival to claim first victory of season
An 0-2 start to this season didn't sit well with the St. Martinville football team, which took out its frustration on Breaux Bridge in a nondistrict parish rivalry game on Thursday. Steven Blanco rushed for 186 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-13 road win. Quarterback...
Comments / 0