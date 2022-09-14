‘Devotion’ Star Jonathan Majors on How Playing the U.S. Navy’s First Black Aviator Made Him a Better Actor (Video)

Read full article on original website
Reflections on mortality: Alessandra Sanguinetti on her eerie images of the midwest
The first time Alessandra Sanguinetti visited Black River Falls to take photographs, it felt, she says, “like a weird type of time travel”. The destination she had in mind was the end of the 19th century, when a photographer named Charles Van Schaick was documenting life and death in the small Wisconsin town. Sanguinetti first encountered Van Schaick’s images aged nine, at home in Buenos Aires, leafing though a 1973 book called Wisconsin Death Trip by Michael Lesy. “It made a huge impression on me,” she says. “It made me ask for a camera and start taking pictures.”
‘Vampire Academy’ Stars on Importance of Rose and Lissa’s Connection: ‘It All Comes Back to This’ (Video)
It may seem intense now, but according to Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves, it's only going to get deeper
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series for Amazon
The Russo Brothers will serve as EPs alongside Page and Powell
‘Carmen’ Star Melissa Barrera to Receive IMDb ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award (Exclusive)
“Carmen” star Melissa Barrera will receive IMDb’s “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award, TheWrap has learned exclusively. “Receiving this award during Hispanic Heritage Month means the world to me, showing that representation matters and is necessary,” Barrera said while celebrating her recognition during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “I remember when I started acting in Mexico, I didn’t have an IMDb page yet and Mexican telenovelas hadn’t made their way onto my credits. After my first film, someone mentioned IMDb to me and I saw a page had been created for me. It felt like a milestone getting that first credit, and every aspiring actor wishes for it one day.”
‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Zazie Beetz Reflects on Van’s Evolution and the Final Season’s More ‘Hopeful’ Tone
"She's really pushing back against what feels confining to her," the actress told TheWrap of her character in the final installment
‘Moonage Daydream’ Film Review: Immersive David Bowie Documentary Is a Bold, Seething Mass of Bowie-ness
Brett Morgen's doc delves into the Bowie archives to embrace the artist's concept of an art that works with "fragments and chaos"
‘Blueback’ Review: Radha Mitchell Brings Fierce Passion to Activist Ecological Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana co-star in this moving tale of a mother and daughter dedicated to protecting their seaside environment
‘Susie Searches’ Stars Kiersey Clemons, Alex Wolff Say the True-Crime Podcast Satire Is ‘More Disturbing’ Than Expected (Video)
TIFF 22: ”It’s fun for people to know that they’re not going to feel comfortable watching this movie,“ Wolff says. Fans of “Only Murders in the Building” going into the comedy “Susie Searches,” which follows a college student with a true crime podcast taking a mystery into her own hands, may be in for a surprise at just how dark the film gets.
The Secret Reason Mary Nighy Chose ‘Alice, Darling’ to Be Her Feature Directorial Debut (Video)
TIFF 2022: "As a director, it's quite interesting to try and bring what's hidden out into the light," Nighy says
‘Constantine’ Sequel Set at Warner Bros. With Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
A sequel to the 2005 supernatural Keanu Reeves film “Constantine” is in the works at Warner Bros., and both Reeves and director Francis Lawrence are expected to return, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay and will also produce the...
Listen to Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Sing ‘The Real Love Boat’ Theme (Video)
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell aren’t just hosting “The Real Love Boat” – they’re singing the show’s theme song! And you can hear it now. CBS released the opening for its upcoming reality dating competition show on Friday. So, after setting up the show and meeting the ship’s captain, cruise director and bartender in the clip, it jumps to the theme, showing the singles in those familiar cast and guest star bubbles. Romijn and O’Connell provide the vox behind it, as they belt out the classic and unforgettable tune.
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Grin and Bear By-the-Numbers Rom-Com
The slick and star-driven Hollywood rom-coms of the pre-Judd Apatow era are having a mini-revival this year. First there was “Marry Me,” which teamed Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, and now comes “Ticket to Paradise,” a sun-kissed comedy of remarriage with George Clooney and Julia Roberts. (Or should that be the other way round? Clooney’s name is on the left of the posters, but Roberts’ is slightly higher up.)
Everything We Know About David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’: Release Date, Cast and More
The star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
‘The Silent Twins’ Review: Biopic on British Sisters Is Visually Inventive But Dramatically Lacking
The director of "The Lure" loads on the style and flair, even when it reduces its mentally-ill heroines to vehicles for fantasy sequences
Mayan Lopez on Growing Up on the ‘George Lopez Show’ Set: ‘I Really Fell in Love With the Business’
The "Lopez vs. Lopez" star and producer discusses working with her father on their new NBC sitcom
Oscars Show Hires Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as Producers
Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will produce the 95th Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Saturday. The announcement was made at the beginning of a meeting open to all Academy members, the first time in eight years that AMPAS has conducted such a forum. The hiring of Weiss and Kirshner means that the upcoming Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 12, 2023, will be the first with a producing team whose experience does not include a substantial amount of work in film.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
