‘Devotion’ Star Jonathan Majors on How Playing the U.S. Navy’s First Black Aviator Made Him a Better Actor (Video)

“Carmen” star Melissa Barrera will receive IMDb’s “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award, TheWrap has learned exclusively. “Receiving this award during Hispanic Heritage Month means the world to me, showing that representation matters and is necessary,” Barrera said while celebrating her recognition during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “I remember when I started acting in Mexico, I didn’t have an IMDb page yet and Mexican telenovelas hadn’t made their way onto my credits. After my first film, someone mentioned IMDb to me and I saw a page had been created for me. It felt like a milestone getting that first credit, and every aspiring actor wishes for it one day.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO