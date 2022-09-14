Read full article on original website
Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC...
Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
Mason City chamber executive named to statewide leadership program
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation has picked a member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to participate in the state’s premier issues-awareness program. Marketing and Leadership Development Director Allyson Krull is one of just 40 people selected to take...
Minnesota to sell $2 billion in soybeans to Taiwan
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Taiwan has agreed to buy about $2 billion in Minnesota soybeans. The agreement between the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) and the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association (TVOA) was announced Thursday. “It’s wonderful to participate in this agreement with our friends from Taiwan,”...
StormTeam 3: What's left of storm chances overnight Saturday into Sunday,
Saturday today has been pretty dry. All of the storms have been in central Iowa with some more in central MN, allowing the space in between where we are no energy for storms to develop. This mostly holds overnight. A few light showers are moving along I-90 near Albert Lea...
Minnesota's August jobs report shows an uptick in the unemployment rate, job growth slows
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Aug. jobs report shows a slight uptick in the state's unemployment rate. The rate jumped from 1.7% in July to 1.9% in Aug. Job growth in Minnesota and the United States has been around .5% over the last three months,...
