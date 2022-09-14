ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIMT

Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Mason City chamber executive named to statewide leadership program

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation has picked a member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to participate in the state’s premier issues-awareness program. Marketing and Leadership Development Director Allyson Krull is one of just 40 people selected to take...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Minnesota to sell $2 billion in soybeans to Taiwan

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Taiwan has agreed to buy about $2 billion in Minnesota soybeans. The agreement between the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) and the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association (TVOA) was announced Thursday. “It’s wonderful to participate in this agreement with our friends from Taiwan,”...
MINNESOTA STATE
