Fairbury, IL

Hawks fall short; Falcons post HOIC win

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
FAIRBURY — Although Prairie Central head volleyball coach Kirsten Smith said her team played better than the final score might indicate, the Hawks still had trouble with visiting Olympia as the Spartans claimed a 25-12, 29-27 nonconference win Tuesday night.

Kerigan Fehr and Bella Mekarski led the Hawks' net attack with 4 kills apiece and Callie Eisenmann collected 5 assists. Fehr and Mekarski also led the servers with 5 points apiece.

Gyllian Davies was the top defender with 17 digs and 1 block. Sawyer Ashman also had 1 block.

“I fully believe that the outcome does not match the game,” Smith said. “I think that the girls played better than what their score and stats show.”

Prairie Central won the freshman match 25-15, 25-20. The sophomore Hawks lost 25-15, 26-24.

Flanagan-Cornell-Fisher

FLANAGAN — Showing no problems from its hard-fought road win the night before, Flanagan-Cornell took care of business against Fisher in a Heart of Illinois Conference match at home Tuesday.

The Falcons won 25-26, 25-17 to improve to 10-9 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Grace Zimmerman was the attack leader with 8 kills and Kortney Harms chalked up 7 kills for the Falcons. Cameran Corrigan collected 8 assists and Raegan Montello had 5 assists.

Harms led the defense with 15 digs while Montello and Kalynne Kindermann recorded 9 digs apiece.

Flanagan-Cornell claimed the preliminary match 25-19, 25-22.

Lexington-Dee-Mack

LEXINGTON — A match between Lexington and Dee-Mack has been a battle for quite a few years. Tuesday's match at The Fort was no exception as the Minutemen needed a third set to send the Chiefs packing with a 25-16, 7-25, 25-22 Heart of Illinois Conference victory.

Reagan Haase was the top attacker with 7 kills for Lexington (7-3, 2-1). Avery Poppe had 6 kills while Emma Bennett collected 10 assists and Mary Doll had 9 assists. Doll was also the top server with 10 points, including 2 aces. Bennett had 9 points from behind the line.

Vivian Wright came up with 13 digs to help lead the defense. Claire Peacock had 12 digs and Makayla Ziegler made 1 block.

Mady Salisbury had 11 kills for Dee-Mack (4-9, 2-2).

