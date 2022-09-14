Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Miami Heat Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s been said before, but that’s only because all truisms have: Father Time is undefeated. Even professional athletes cannot escape his grasp. At times, it can be difficult to watch our favorite NBA players age of their primes. On the other hand, it’s inevitable. NBA players can seem...
NBA・
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
NBA・
Jeff Hornacek is returning to the Jazz as coaching staff is finalized
The Utah Jazz finalized their coaching staff under Will Hardy, including Jeff Hornacek
Boston Celtics Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, and you’re not a fan of the Boston Celtics…you’re probably jealous of fans of the Boston Celtics. It’s not often that a team with such a storied past has such a bright future. The Celtics dominated the NBA...
Update On Potential Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Trades
After trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz now face some decisions on whether or not to trade veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley.
4 Jazz Players Whose Future is Up in the Air
What'll the Utah Jazz do with these players who've been linked
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
On Friday, the Utah Jazz waived two players (Xavier Sneed and Paris Bass).
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Nobody likes waiting. It’s boring. Unfortunately, it happens to be a substantial part of life. Say you have a doctor’s appointment. You’re waiting for the doctor to be ready to see you. Just ordered a package online? You’ll have to wait for that too. Meanwhile, diehard NBA fans wait for trades.
The Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player
On Thursday, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Keaton Wallace to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Lakers are 'strongly considering' benching Russell Westbrook
With each passing day, it looks more and more like Russell Westbrook will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers once training camp and the regular season start. That would mean they would have to figure out how to best utilize his strengths while minimizing or hiding his weaknesses. One possibility...
Metro Phoenix's forgotten sports arena: The Phoenix Coliseum
Amid the Valley’s sports and entertainment venues that feature the latest whizbang technology and comforts for fans, stands their humble, overlooked predecessor — the Phoenix Coliseum. The 8,000-seat venue opened in 1956 with the Bob Hope Variety Show starring Jane Russell, and Les Brown and his Orchestra. Three...
Chris Paul wants to join ownership group after playing career ends
Suns star Chris Paul is entering the 18th season of his professional career, but the 37-year-old already knows what he wants to do when his playing days are over. As relayed by Ngozi Nwanji of AfroTech (h/t Yahoo), Paul is hoping to own an NBA team one day. “I would...
Phoenix leaders want to 'investigate' taking action after Phoenix Suns owner suspended for misconduct
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and four City Council members are speaking out against the Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner after an NBA investigation outlined his workplace misconduct, saying they want to investigate any action the city can take. The city leaders initially were silent on Tuesday, when Robert Sarver was...
Phil Mickelson Considering Dropping Out of LIV Lawsuit: 'It's Not Necessary For Me'
Mickelson said two weeks ago he had 'moved on' from fighting the PGA Tour, Thursday he said that LIV Golf joining the antitrust suit against the Tour may negate the need for him to be involved.
