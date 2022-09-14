ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Dakota to get over $10 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging stations

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vW1Ri_0hvcISZ700

South Dakota will receive over $10 million in federal funds to help build electric vehicle charging stations across 680 miles in the state, according to a press release from the federal Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

The infusion of funding is part of President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Law that establishes the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, meant to further the future of electric vehicle use in the nation.

Nearly $10.6 million will come to South Dakota over the next two years for the state Department of Transportation to use in a plan to expand electric vehicle charging stations across the state, according to the announcement.

South Dakota was one of 35 states in the country to have its plan approved Wednesday.

SD DOT in their plan to the feds acknowledged the challenges facing the state when it comes to electric vehicles.

Currently, there are 1,429 electric vehicles in the state, or .12% of all passenger vehicle registration, according to SD DOT. That number is expected to grow to roughly 22,000 in 2026.

"While there is no doubt that there will be national build-out and adoption of EVs over the next several years, adoption in South Dakota will likely lag behind the national curve and remain relatively modest even under the most aggressive growth projections," according to the report.

Where will the charging stations be?

So far, there are four "alternative fuel corridors" in the state that include Interstate 29, Interstate 90, Interstate 229 and Interstate 190 (a brief section of interstate that goes into Rapid City), according to the SD DOT plan.

But at least 13 fast charging stations will need to be built in those areas before the corridor is considered ready by the federal government.

There are already 59 charging stations in the state, including one federal compliant location in Wall. The other stations tend to be in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Fast charging stations are planned for Vermillion, Chamberlain, Yankton, Pierre and Mitchell.

The charging stations that comply with the federal standard will be built on private property at various interstate interchanges in accordance to federal law.

SD DOT is not expecting to use state highway funds to build out the charging stations. Instead they will rely on federal and private sector funding.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

Comments / 8

Scott Jacobson
2d ago

send it back because South Dakota don't want it and we don't need it because we're not interested in your stupid electric vehicles we're not going to buy your electric vehicles we're going to stick with our gas in our oil vehicles

Reply
3
Lila Casper
3d ago

the average person can not afford one,let alone pay for maintenance this is the most stupid thing

Reply
4
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in...
REAL ESTATE
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

Skilled laborers needed to fill vacant South Dakota jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s National Tradesmen’s Day and without these skilled laborers our lives would look extremely different. South Dakota’s 2.3% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country and, because the rate is low, certain businesses are struggling to find workers. According...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KEVN

Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
DEADWOOD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mike Lindell, FBI investigation and SD elections

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, Mike Lindell’s cell phone was seized while the MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier was in a Hardee’s drive through in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell said in his online show, The Lindell Report, he was on his way back from a...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Infrastructure#Federal Funds#Dot
Mix 97-3

OMG! Are Plastic Bags Going Away in South Dakota Walmarts?

It seems like just about everybody is climbing on board the environmental safety train these days, and the latest passenger could be Walmart. Some Walmart stores in the Colorado Springs area are already starting to climb on board. Television station KKTV in Colorado reports that select Walmarts in the state have begun to kick single-use plastic bags to the curb on Thursday (September 15).
COLORADO STATE
Vermillion Plain Talk

South Dakota Sees 12 New COVID-19 Deaths; Active Case Rise

South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including new fatalities in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). Also, the DOH recorded the first rise in active cases since early August, with new cases also...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KELOLAND TV

How do medical marijuana card companies work?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a year past the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota, there are currently 150 practitioners approved by the state to recommend medical cannabis to patients. There are just over 2,600 total state card holders, as of Sept. 6, 2022, when the state last updated its numbers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota COVID-19 update: 12 dead, high-spread, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, 12 people have died, and hospitalizations have decreased since last week. Since last Wednesday, 12 people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 3,014. Of those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
LESTERVILLE, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy