BlueOval has tech side under control, expert says, but workforce, traffic and supply chain issues remain

There are a number of challenges accompanying BlueOval City’s site opening, in Haywood County an hour away from Memphis.

Brooxie Carlton, assistant commissioner of community and rural development for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, outlined those concerns Wednesday. Carlton was the featured speaker at the Collierville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership meeting, and she focused on BlueOval City’s impact.

Dirt is moving on the site, and the official groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall. Plans are still on track for production to begin in 2025. However, there are a number of challenges for the site to reach its expected success.

Ford’s biggest concern is workforce.

“They know how many electric vehicles are needed,” she said. “They know how to make the vehicles. They know how to make the batteries. They know exactly what they need to be doing on the technical side, and now they have been really involved in developing the workforce side.”

Assistant Commissioner of Rural and Community Development for the Tennessee Dept. of Economic and Community Development Brooxie Carlton, seen here July 13, was the featured speaker at the Collierville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership meeting. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

Ford made a list of 600 competencies needed at the site. Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development made a list of 450 already taught, The remaining 150 will be rolled out in state high schools over the next few years so high school graduates may get career training, attend community colleges and leave ready to enter the workforce. Ford will begin hiring engineers next year, but knows finding enough engineers is a challenge.

One major concern is the limited lanes of Interstate 40 as drivers leave Memphis and head eastward toward the Megasite and from Jackson, Tennessee, in the opposite direction.

“It is in (Tennessee Department of Transportation’s) long-term plans to widen 40,”she said. “It is not in their short-term plan to widen 40. They are very open and honest about that. I think it will get worse before it gets better.”

A new exit , Exit 39, will handle most of the truck traffic, but the roadway will almost definitely be busier. Ford also has concerns, Carlton said, as it knows it cannot have 6,000 vehicles on site daily. TDOT is looking at transportation options.

“I don’t think we will see a lightrail anytime soon,” she said, noting it has a $20 billion price tag. “I think we will see a lot of other transportation improvements. ...There will be a lot of opportunities for buses, bus services, things like that.”

There is a need for more housing as people will move to the Memphis metro region for jobs. Stanton, with 300 people, is projected to grow to 10,000 in the next 10 years.

“Those population projections are always wrong,” Carlton said. “We honestly have no idea what this is going to do to our communities. We can do a lot of guessing, but this is such a big opportunity.”

All Shelby County municipalities are expected to see growth in population, and Carlton said Collierville is no exception.

“Y’all have the infrastructure in place,” she said. “You have a nice community where people want to live. People are not going to mind driving from here to the site for jobs. Y’all have a lot of planning you should be doing right now. ... This is your chance to make your community even more of what you want it to be and make sure you take advantage of what you want to take advantage of with this opportunity.”

Supply chain continues to be an issue, and Carlton doesn’t expect a resolution soon.

Tennessee Valley Authority does not believe power will be an issue. Carlton said TVA officials believe it can handle the electric vehicle load. Along the interstate, there will be charging stations for the electric cars.

“They think there will be enough capacity in general,” she said. “I think there are local improvements that will have to be made.”

Federal money as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act can help fund the necessary upgrades.

Tennessee is where electric vehicle companies and startups want to locate. A labor study completed by an economic development group of Haywood, Tipton and Lauderdale counties showed 180,000 people are working in the auto industry within an hour of the megasite.

More than 159,000 electric vehicles have already been manufactured in Tennessee and about $12 billion has been invested in electric vehicles statewide. Carlton said a goal of her office is for 200,000 electric vehicles to manufactured in Tennessee by 2028, and it looks attainable.

Ford’s $5.6 million investment in BlueOval City is expected to have $1.2 billion economic impact annually.