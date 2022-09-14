ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

BlueOval has tech side under control, expert says, but workforce, traffic and supply chain issues remain

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZ8X0_0hvcIJro00

There are a number of challenges accompanying BlueOval City’s site opening, in Haywood County an hour away from Memphis.

Brooxie Carlton, assistant commissioner of community and rural development for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, outlined those concerns Wednesday. Carlton was the featured speaker at the Collierville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership meeting, and she focused on BlueOval City’s impact.

Dirt is moving on the site, and the official groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall. Plans are still on track for production to begin in 2025. However, there are a number of challenges for the site to reach its expected success.

Ford’s biggest concern is workforce.

“They know how many electric vehicles are needed,” she said. “They know how to make the vehicles. They know how to make the batteries. They know exactly what they need to be doing on the technical side, and now they have been really involved in developing the workforce side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARbJx_0hvcIJro00

Assistant Commissioner of Rural and Community Development for the Tennessee Dept. of Economic and Community Development Brooxie Carlton, seen here July 13, was the featured speaker at the Collierville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership meeting. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

Ford made a list of 600 competencies needed at the site. Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development made a list of 450 already taught, The remaining 150 will be rolled out in state high schools over the next few years so high school graduates may get career training, attend community colleges and leave ready to enter the workforce. Ford will begin hiring engineers next year, but knows finding enough engineers is a challenge.

One major concern is the limited lanes of Interstate 40 as drivers leave Memphis and head eastward toward the Megasite and from Jackson, Tennessee, in the opposite direction.

“It is in (Tennessee Department of Transportation’s) long-term plans to widen 40,”she said. “It is not in their short-term plan to widen 40. They are very open and honest about that. I think it will get worse before it gets better.”

A new exit , Exit 39, will handle most of the truck traffic, but the roadway will almost definitely be busier. Ford also has concerns, Carlton said, as it knows it cannot have 6,000 vehicles on site daily. TDOT is looking at transportation options.

“I don’t think we will see a lightrail anytime soon,” she said, noting it has a $20 billion price tag. “I think we will see a lot of other transportation improvements. ...There will be a lot of opportunities for buses, bus services, things like that.”

There is a need for more housing as people will move to the Memphis metro region for jobs. Stanton, with 300 people, is projected to grow to 10,000 in the next 10 years.

“Those population projections are always wrong,” Carlton said. “We honestly have no idea what this is going to do to our communities. We can do a lot of guessing, but this is such a big opportunity.”

All Shelby County municipalities are expected to see growth in population, and Carlton said Collierville is no exception.

“Y’all have the infrastructure in place,” she said. “You have a nice community where people want to live. People are not going to mind driving from here to the site for jobs. Y’all have a lot of planning you should be doing right now. ... This is your chance to make your community even more of what you want it to be and make sure you take advantage of what you want to take advantage of with this opportunity.”

Supply chain continues to be an issue, and Carlton doesn’t expect a resolution soon.

Tennessee Valley Authority does not believe power will be an issue. Carlton said TVA officials believe it can handle the electric vehicle load. Along the interstate, there will be charging stations for the electric cars.

“They think there will be enough capacity in general,” she said. “I think there are local improvements that will have to be made.”

Federal money as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act can help fund the necessary upgrades.

Tennessee is where electric vehicle companies and startups want to locate. A labor study completed by an economic development group of Haywood, Tipton and Lauderdale counties showed 180,000 people are working in the auto industry within an hour of the megasite.

More than 159,000 electric vehicles have already been manufactured in Tennessee and about $12 billion has been invested in electric vehicles statewide. Carlton said a goal of her office is for 200,000 electric vehicles to manufactured in Tennessee by 2028, and it looks attainable.

Ford’s $5.6 million investment in BlueOval City is expected to have $1.2 billion economic impact annually.

Comments / 0

Related
mymix1041.com

Avian flu detected in Tennessee, poultry sales stopped

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, and a State Veterinarian has ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. “With HPAI,...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haywood County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Memphis, TN
City
Collierville, TN
County
Haywood County, TN
WREG

FedEx stock plunges, company plans to close 90 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shares of FedEx plummeted in value overnight after it was announced Memphis’s largest employer is doing some serious belt-tightening. It was announced last night after the stock market closed. Shares of FedEx fell a staggering 16% in after-hours trading. A single share will cost you about $170 dollars this morning, compared to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs Act#Infrastructure#Tech#Electric Cars#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Blueoval
localmemphis.com

Here's how looming freight railway strikes will impact Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you haven’t heard of the looming railway strike, get ready. In a distribution hub like Memphis, it could have a huge impact. It could happen as soon as this Friday. It’s been a year when it comes to everyone's pockets - with inflation, supply...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven local ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ honored for performance

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Seven of those schools are located in Shelby County. They...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Customers say they can’t get through to MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have a question about your MLGW utility bill, it may be a few days before you are able to talk to a human being about it over the phone. Mary Reid said she called MLGW several times a day for nearly a week and kept getting the same message but […]
WREG

Contractor leaves behind $25K in unfinished work

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Orange Mound homeowner is left with a huge mess after he says he paid a contractor to make repairs but only part of the work was done. Clarence Martin nearly lost his home when a tree came down on his home last December. The roof and several areas of his home are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy