Olentangy Schools planning alumni reunions for all four high schools

By Jim Fischer
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Olentangy Schools is reaching out in hopes of encouraging district alumni to return home.

As part of a district initiative, each of Olentangy’s four high schools is inviting all classes of alumni back for gatherings prior to football games this fall.

Olentangy High School alumni are invited to meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 outside the school’s main entrance.

Olentangy Orange High School also invites alumni to meet outside the stadium at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

The three classes of Olentangy Berlin High School graduates are invited to meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 near the tennis courts.

And Olentangy Liberty High School’s fall alumni gathering tentatively is scheduled for Oct. 14, with details to come.

“The Olentangy Education Foundation has created an alumni association, and, in our discussions with them, we’re always asking what alumni want from their alma mater, and it’s always that connection to each other and their school,” district spokesperson Amanda Beeman said.

Beeman said each gathering is hosted by organizations specific to each building, and as a result, experiences will be different for each school’s alumni, to include building tours, band performances, acknowledgment during the football game and other activities.

“There are reunions, of course, but there has never, from a school or district perspective, been a focused effort on an all-alumni gathering or recognition of any kind,” Beeman said. “It’s in our strategic plan to continue to engage and connect with our stakeholders, and alumni are a very important group.”

Beeman said this is the first year for these fall alumni gatherings, and the hope is they will grow and become annual events.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Olentangy Schools planning alumni reunions for all four high schools

