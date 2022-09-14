Port Orchard proposes sales tax increase in the city for Bethel corridor project

The city of Port Orchard is proposing to impose a one-tenth of 1% of sales tax in the city to provide funds for the design and construction of Phase 1 of a project to improve the Bethel Road corridor.

A public hearing on the ordinance imposing the sales tax took place at the Port Orchard City Council meeting on Tuesday, with no one from the public testifying. The City Council will discuss the ordinance at its study session on Sept. 20. A public hearing will continue at the City Council meeting on Sept. 27, with the council taking a vote on the ordinance that day, according to city officials.

If passed, the city will submit all required documents to the state Department of Revenue in October and the ordinance will become effective on January 2023. The estimated revenue collected from the sales tax would be about $830,000 per year, presuming no growth in retail sales. The tax would be in place for 10 years, according to the ordinance.

Multiple discussions

The City Council began discussing the tax in June and July, and Mayor Rob Putaansuu has been doing community outreach to let the public know about the city's proposal, Noah Crocker, city financial director, said during Tuesday's meeting.

More: Federal funds could help Port Orchard elevate flood-prone Bay Street

"We had intense discussions at both the utility committee, transportation committee and then the last few meetings in July have reviewed the analysis and proposals and continue to have that discussion," Crocker said.

The mayor has been talking about the plan at different community events, posting the information on Facebook and the city's website and sending out press releases, Crocker said.

"We really tried to do that public output push from our side to make everyone at least aware of what we've been talking about and the plan proposal that we use this tax for," Crocker said.

The city estimates it will get approximately $830,000 per year from the 0.1% sales tax, and if passed, Port Orchard would start to receive the revenue in March or April 2023, Crocker said.

The revenue won't be enough to fund the whole road improvement project, which is estimated at $14.8 million, and a funding shortfall would occur in 2026. As a result, once the design is complete, the city will consider floating a proposal to get voters' approval to impose two-tenths of 1% of sales tax, beginning in 2026, to complete the project, Crocker said.

"It's also possible that we don't need the two-tenths to be able to design... but that momentum will give us that opportunity to evaluate, can we complete this project with one-tenth, with a grant potentially augmenting it," Putaansuu said on Tuesday.

The current sales and use tax rate in Port Orchard is 9.2% . The rates include 0.1% for affordable housing, approved by the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners in January ; 0.1% for Kitsap's 911 dispatch center to replace their aging radio system , approved by the voters in November 2021; and 0.1% for mental health treatment and 0.3% for Kitsap Transit fast ferries.

More: Election 2021: Voters approve sales tax increase for Kitsap 911, change to medical examiner

Two roundabouts planned for Bethel Road

Phase 1 of the plan would include the construction of two roundabouts on Bethel Road at Salmonberry Road and Blueberry Road, according to the city.

The segment on Bethel Road between Slmonberry Road and Blueberry Road would contain a sidewalk, bioretention swale, curb and gutter, bike lane, one travel lane in each direction and a raised center median.

More: Permits filed for new mixed-use complex at Bethel and Bay in Port Orchard

Providing connections to Highway 160, downtown Port Orchard, the Southworth Ferry Terminal, and large-scale commercial developments, the Bethel corridor is a major artery, and Port Orchard has to be prepared for the city's rapidly growing population, Putaansuu said.

"The population of the city has more than doubled in the last 20 years and we need to improve the functioning of this critical roadway for not only the traffic levels we are experiencing now but for the continued growth into the future,” Putaansuu said.

More information about the Bethel Phase 1 project can be found at https://portorchardwa.gov/bethel-phase-1/ .

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to kitsapsun.com today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Port Orchard proposes sales tax increase in the city for Bethel corridor project