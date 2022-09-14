ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

Port Orchard proposes sales tax increase in the city for Bethel corridor project

By Peiyu Lin, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSgXA_0hvcIFKu00

The city of Port Orchard is proposing to impose a one-tenth of 1% of sales tax in the city to provide funds for the design and construction of Phase 1 of a project to improve the Bethel Road corridor.

A public hearing on the ordinance imposing the sales tax took place at the Port Orchard City Council meeting on Tuesday, with no one from the public testifying. The City Council will discuss the ordinance at its study session on  Sept. 20. A public hearing will continue at the City Council meeting on Sept. 27, with the council taking a vote on the ordinance that day, according to city officials.

If passed, the city will submit all required documents to the state Department of Revenue in October and the ordinance will become effective on January 2023. The estimated revenue collected from the sales tax would be about $830,000 per year, presuming no growth in retail sales. The tax would be in place for 10 years, according to the ordinance.

Multiple discussions

The City Council began discussing the tax in June and July, and Mayor Rob Putaansuu has been doing community outreach to let the public know about the city's proposal, Noah Crocker, city financial director, said during Tuesday's meeting.

More: Federal funds could help Port Orchard elevate flood-prone Bay Street

"We had intense discussions at both the utility committee, transportation committee and then the last few meetings in July have reviewed the analysis and proposals and continue to have that discussion," Crocker said.

The mayor has been talking about the plan at different community events, posting the information on Facebook and the city's website and sending out press releases, Crocker said.

"We really tried to do that public output push from our side to make everyone at least aware of what we've been talking about and the plan proposal that we use this tax for," Crocker said.

The city estimates it will get approximately $830,000 per year from the 0.1% sales tax, and if passed, Port Orchard would start to receive the revenue in March or April 2023, Crocker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSvTx_0hvcIFKu00

The revenue won't be enough to fund the whole road improvement project, which is estimated at $14.8 million, and a funding shortfall would occur in 2026. As a result, once the design is complete, the city will consider floating a proposal to get voters' approval to impose two-tenths of 1% of sales tax, beginning in 2026, to complete the project, Crocker said.

"It's also possible that we don't need the two-tenths to be able to design... but that momentum will give us that opportunity to evaluate, can we complete this project with one-tenth, with a grant potentially augmenting it," Putaansuu said on Tuesday.

The current sales and use tax rate in Port Orchard is 9.2% . The rates include 0.1% for affordable housing, approved by the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners in January ; 0.1% for Kitsap's 911 dispatch center to replace their aging radio system , approved by the voters in November 2021; and 0.1% for mental health treatment and 0.3% for Kitsap Transit fast ferries.

More: Election 2021: Voters approve sales tax increase for Kitsap 911, change to medical examiner

Two roundabouts planned for Bethel Road

Phase 1 of the plan would include the construction of two roundabouts on Bethel Road at Salmonberry Road and Blueberry Road, according to the city.

The segment on Bethel Road between Slmonberry Road and Blueberry Road would contain a sidewalk, bioretention swale, curb and gutter, bike lane, one travel lane in each direction and a raised center median.

More: Permits filed for new mixed-use complex at Bethel and Bay in Port Orchard

Providing connections to Highway 160, downtown Port Orchard, the Southworth Ferry Terminal, and large-scale commercial developments, the Bethel corridor is a major artery, and Port Orchard has to be prepared for the city's rapidly growing population, Putaansuu said.

"The population of the city has more than doubled in the last 20 years and we need to improve the functioning of this critical roadway for not only the traffic levels we are experiencing now but for the continued growth into the future,” Putaansuu said.

More information about the Bethel Phase 1 project can be found at https://portorchardwa.gov/bethel-phase-1/ .

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to kitsapsun.com today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Port Orchard proposes sales tax increase in the city for Bethel corridor project

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Most major transit services are cutting back on routes

Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
KING COUNTY, WA
Washington Examiner

Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project

Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Port Orchard, WA
Port Orchard, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bethel, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Affordable Housing#Orchard#Linus Business#The City Council#Department Of Revenue
q13fox.com

Gas leak in downtown Bellevue now secured; streets reopen

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Multiple buildings in downtown Bellevue were evacuated Thursday after a gas main break. Streets were closed from Northeast 2nd to Northeast 4th Street from Bellevue Way Northeast to 108th Avenue Northeast. Crews with Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and before 12:45 p.m., the gas...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

'Enhanced shelter' to house 150 people at 'SODO Services Hub'

SEATTLE — King County is confirming more details about current plans for a “SODO Services Hub" for 150 unhoused Washingtonians. The plan, first announced in March, has received increased attention as some residents say they were not given significant notice or opportunities for input. County officials said they offered public engagement opportunities, though they agree more are needed moving forward.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
TUKWILA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
My Clallam County

Ruby Beach is back open with $1M in access upgrades

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – One of Olympic National Park’s most popular beaches reopened Wednesday after a three-month closure to make some serious upgrades. Ruby Beach closed to the public in June to allow for the construction of significant improvements, especially in terms of accessibility. The Ruby Beach parking...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
luxury-houses.net

Gig Harbor residence, warm & inviting home by Scott Edwards Architecture

Gig Harbor Residence designed by Scott Edwards Architecture is a stunning one-story home which harmonious with the nature surrounding. Indeed, the juxtaposition between the tall firs and the linearity of the home ground it within the larger forest context and speak to what SEA’s clients love most about the site. The result is a cozy and inviting home that encourages enjoyment of both the custom interior and the picturesque exterior.
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy