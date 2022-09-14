ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde reclaim name of Willamette Falls property in Oregon City

By Dianne Lugo, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

A 23-acre property in Oregon City near Willamette Falls has a new name. Or rather, an old name.

Formerly known as the Blue Heron Paper Mill, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has renamed the site Tumwata Village in recognition of the native name for the falls, tumwata, and the ancestors who called the site home.

"As a name, Tumwata Village represents the Grand Ronde tribe's connection to the falls, as well as the sacred lands and practices of our ancestors," said Cheryle A. Kennedy, chairwoman of the Grand Ronde tribe and descendant of the Clackamas people.

Longstanding connection

The Grand Ronde tribe’s connection to the falls goes back to creation, Kennedy said. Pre-European contact, the land was home to her ancestors, including the village of the Clowewalla–the Willamette band of Tumwaters. It was also the Kosh-Huk-shix Village of Clackamas people.

They lived and used the area to hunt and fish before the Willamette Valley Treaty of 1855 led to the forcible removal of the tribal populations from the falls area to the Grand Ronde reservation. Even after removal, people still went back to fish and gather at the falls.

"The connection has remained," Kennedy said.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde began the process of acquiring the land around the falls at least two decades ago, Kennedy said. After Washington developer George Heidgerken purchased the Blue Heron Paper Mill property, conversations with him continued. The purchase was finalized in 2019.

“Since 1855, the government has worked to disconnect our people from our homelands. Today, we’re reclaiming a piece of those lands and resurrecting our role as caretakers at Willamette Falls," Kennedy said in a release about the purchase in 2019.

Closing two decades of work was "wonderful," she remembered.

"When we acquired it, I just told my mom, 'Mom, it's ours again.' She was so happy," Kennedy said. "It's just like a piece of you has been restored."

Return to what it was

Since the acquisition, the tribe has worked on finalizing and shaping a vision for the site that includes environmental and cultural restoration alongside new development. The hope is to also restore public access.

This vision was first announced in early 2021 and the tribe received an $800,000 environmental restoration grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for the project. Demolition at the site began in September 2021 and the second round of demolition began in April to remove four structures: a water filtration plant, a millwright shop, an auto shop and a carpentry shop. The demolition made way for some of the public spaces planned for the site, including the main gathering place.

The demolition and development will help the land return to what it was, Kennedy said.

Renaming the site is another step in that process.

Kennedy said the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde was methodical in its decision to name the land Tumwata Village.

"The Tribal Council looked to our culture people, looked to the people of the Clackamas Tribe — including myself —asking what would be the appropriate name and Tumwata was one that came forward because they were the band of people that lived there and that was the village," Kennedy said.

Names are very important, she added. There are ceremonies dedicated to the naming of children in recognition of characteristics that families might be hoping that the children might follow or in recognition of who they were meant to be. The return of the name aligns with that thinking, she said.

"It was a powerful place. It was a spiritual place. It was a place of ceremony and it was a welcoming place. All of that is what that name embodies," she said.

More details about future plans are available at a new website, tumwatavillage.org . Public access to the land is still not available as development continues.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde reclaim name of Willamette Falls property in Oregon City

