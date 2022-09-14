ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

45th High School House construction officially underway

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReRj6_0hvcIAvH00

Family, friends, and nearby neighbors gathered Tuesday as 35 students from all three high schools in Great Falls broke ground for the 45th High School House.

This yearly project is done in collaboration with many community partners, including NeighborWorks Great Falls, Sletten Construction and interior design classes from all three high schools.

NeighborWorks helps supply the lots, arranges subcontractors and finances the construction, while also working with potential homebuyers to prepare them for homeownership. One of the requirements to purchase the High School House is that buyers must be a first-time homeowner.

"We've got to have workers to keep our roads going, to keep our infrastructure. So you guys are part of that future. So I think I've rambled on enough, probably time to dig out the golden shovels and break to break the ground but I'm really excited about this year," Pete Pace, the industrial teacher said during the event.

This house will be the 14th Pace has been part of, and during his opening remarks he announced they are building a program to allow students college credit to be earned by taking this class.

Pace said, "we're building a program to get these kids three college credits per semester for taking this as kind of a dual enrollment program. They'll actually be enrolled in a college class while they're taking this so they'll get it if they meet those criterias and they do the work there. They'll get three credits towards some safety classes and some carpentry some rough carpentry classes. It looks really great on that."

Laurie Kessner, Great Falls High interior design teacher, brought her interior design students to the groundbreaking as well. Kessner has been apart of more than 20 housing projects with the High School House.

The interior design class will submit design boards, pick paint colors, carpet scenarios, cabinet colors for the house.

“As far as their participation in the High School House Project, the objective of the class is to make sure that they have some experience in understanding construction from the ground up, and so that they see the different phases of construction as far as how it looks to put up to dig the foundation with the difference in the pouring the basement and then they get to see the walls go up. They get to see everything from the sheet rock to the finished product. So as a designer, it's really important for them to have that experience because that is invaluable as far as the design process goes, and what they need to be ready for if they're working with in with people who are in new construction field,” Kessner said.

The class takes several field trips out to the site throughout the year which allows Pace to explain to the students and the progress their making and even shows the students how to paint a house. The interior design class does more than stage the homes for the open house, they help paint the house, visit different businesses in town like Monique and Real Deals to furnish the house, deep clean, wash the windows, and more for preparation of the open house.

After the groundbreaking, the class got to work. The house will be in the spring and will have a open house.

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Calumet initiating start-up activities soon following planned shutdown

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a planned shutdown and maintenance work at Calumet Montana, start-up activities will be underway soon. Calumet says people may hear flaring and noises part of essential safety devices in operations, which are subject to strict environmental regulatory controls. “Calumet’s top priority is the safety of...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
montanarightnow.com

Missing man in Great Falls found safe

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are looking for a 65-year-old man as there is concern for his safety. The Great Falls Police Department says Benjamin Bowers is reliant on medications and reportedly does not have any family locally. Bowers was dropped off at the Walmart on Smelter...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Projects#Infrastructure#Interior Design#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Neighborworks Great Falls#The High School House
Fairfield Sun Times

Browning man accused of beating another man pleads guilty

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning man accused of beating another man in the head and causing serious injury pleaded guilty to an assault charge Friday, according to a prosecutor. Sentencing for Dale Ray Racine, 30, could include up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years...
BROWNING, MT
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
910
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy