Prep football: Week 4 games to watch

While the Week 4 slate of high school football games in the North Bay may not feature as many marquee games as last week, there are still plenty of exciting games on tap.

Rancho Cotate hits the road for a massive test against a defending state champion. St. Vincent and Cardinal Newman will also be away this week coming off big wins and looking to build momentum.

Closer to home, Ukiah and Santa Rosa reprise an old North Bay League rivalry while Petaluma and Maria Carrillo, two teams on the rise, are set to meet in a Sonoma County clash.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week will be Casa Grande at Montgomery, which we will preview in Friday’s edition. Here’s a closer look at some other games to watch this week.

Rancho Cotate (3-0) at Vanden (4-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

After breezing through its first three games, Rancho Cotate will hit the road for arguably its toughest test of the regular season. Vanden is the reigning CIF Division 3-AA state champion and appears set for another deep playoff run led by senior quarterback Tre Dimes, junior wide receiver Brayden Chavez and senior linebacker Orion Null. So far this year, Rancho Cotate has scored more than 40 points in every game and has allowed just four touchdowns on defense. The Cougars also handed Vanden one of its two losses last year, 38-31 in overtime.

Ukiah (1-2) at Santa Rosa (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between two longtime North Bay League foes since the 2019 season. Ukiah has won the last five meetings and eight of the last 10. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season — Ukiah 13-6 over Eureka and Santa Rosa 42-3 over Archie Williams. This one could be another ground-and-pound battle, as both teams prefer to run the ball on offense.

St. Vincent (3-0) at Oakland Tech (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

With a 28-7 win over St. Helena last week, St. Vincent has established itself as the clear favorite to repeat as North Coast Section Division 7 champs. Quarterback Jaret Bosarge (464 passing yards, five touchdowns and 191 rushing yards) and running back Kai Hall (47 carries, 395 yards, six touchdowns) are off to great starts to their senior seasons. Oakland Tech, the No. 2 team in the Oakland Section, will provide a good test this week as the Bulldogs are coming off consecutive shutout wins — 32-0 over Mission-San Francisco and 30-0 over Alhambra-Martinez. The Mustangs will look to slow down three-star senior running back Anthony Alonzo, who had 171 rushing yards and two scores against Alhambra.

Cardinal Newman (2-1) at De Anza (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cardinals will look to carry their momentum from last week’s short-handed win over Vintage into their final road game of the nonleague slate. It’s unclear if star running back/linebacker Santino Acevedo will be back from his ankle injury this week, but the Cardinals proved last week they have the depth to win while he remains out. Junior quarterback Matt Hilden had three total touchdowns and the Cardinals’ defense locked up a normally potent Vintage running attack. They’ll look to do the same against a Dons team that was blown out 52-0 by McClymonds last week. Senior running back Zayden Crockett has 150 rushing yards with two scores on 17 carries so far this season.

Petaluma (2-1) at Maria Carrillo (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Despite being winless, Maria Carrillo has performed well in close losses to Casa Grande (28-21) and Benicia (25-14). Things don’t get much easier this week as they host one of the best offenses in the North Bay. Coming off a shootout loss to Analy, Petaluma enters this week averaging 47 points per game. Out of their 1,369 total yards, over 1,100 have come on the ground. Their rushing attack is led by senior Silas Pologeorgis (463 yards, six touchdowns), junior Ed Berncich (212 yards, four touchdowns), senior quarterback Henry Ellis (158 yards, three touchdowns) and junior Chase Miller (148 yards, one touchdown).

