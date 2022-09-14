ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: Week 4 games to watch

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
While the Week 4 slate of high school football games in the North Bay may not feature as many marquee games as last week, there are still plenty of exciting games on tap.

Rancho Cotate hits the road for a massive test against a defending state champion. St. Vincent and Cardinal Newman will also be away this week coming off big wins and looking to build momentum.

Closer to home, Ukiah and Santa Rosa reprise an old North Bay League rivalry while Petaluma and Maria Carrillo, two teams on the rise, are set to meet in a Sonoma County clash.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week will be Casa Grande at Montgomery, which we will preview in Friday’s edition. Here’s a closer look at some other games to watch this week.

Rancho Cotate (3-0) at Vanden (4-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

After breezing through its first three games, Rancho Cotate will hit the road for arguably its toughest test of the regular season. Vanden is the reigning CIF Division 3-AA state champion and appears set for another deep playoff run led by senior quarterback Tre Dimes, junior wide receiver Brayden Chavez and senior linebacker Orion Null. So far this year, Rancho Cotate has scored more than 40 points in every game and has allowed just four touchdowns on defense. The Cougars also handed Vanden one of its two losses last year, 38-31 in overtime.

Ukiah (1-2) at Santa Rosa (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between two longtime North Bay League foes since the 2019 season. Ukiah has won the last five meetings and eight of the last 10. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season — Ukiah 13-6 over Eureka and Santa Rosa 42-3 over Archie Williams. This one could be another ground-and-pound battle, as both teams prefer to run the ball on offense.

St. Vincent (3-0) at Oakland Tech (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

With a 28-7 win over St. Helena last week, St. Vincent has established itself as the clear favorite to repeat as North Coast Section Division 7 champs. Quarterback Jaret Bosarge (464 passing yards, five touchdowns and 191 rushing yards) and running back Kai Hall (47 carries, 395 yards, six touchdowns) are off to great starts to their senior seasons. Oakland Tech, the No. 2 team in the Oakland Section, will provide a good test this week as the Bulldogs are coming off consecutive shutout wins — 32-0 over Mission-San Francisco and 30-0 over Alhambra-Martinez. The Mustangs will look to slow down three-star senior running back Anthony Alonzo, who had 171 rushing yards and two scores against Alhambra.

Cardinal Newman (2-1) at De Anza (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cardinals will look to carry their momentum from last week’s short-handed win over Vintage into their final road game of the nonleague slate. It’s unclear if star running back/linebacker Santino Acevedo will be back from his ankle injury this week, but the Cardinals proved last week they have the depth to win while he remains out. Junior quarterback Matt Hilden had three total touchdowns and the Cardinals’ defense locked up a normally potent Vintage running attack. They’ll look to do the same against a Dons team that was blown out 52-0 by McClymonds last week. Senior running back Zayden Crockett has 150 rushing yards with two scores on 17 carries so far this season.

Petaluma (2-1) at Maria Carrillo (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Despite being winless, Maria Carrillo has performed well in close losses to Casa Grande (28-21) and Benicia (25-14). Things don’t get much easier this week as they host one of the best offenses in the North Bay. Coming off a shootout loss to Analy, Petaluma enters this week averaging 47 points per game. Out of their 1,369 total yards, over 1,100 have come on the ground. Their rushing attack is led by senior Silas Pologeorgis (463 yards, six touchdowns), junior Ed Berncich (212 yards, four touchdowns), senior quarterback Henry Ellis (158 yards, three touchdowns) and junior Chase Miller (148 yards, one touchdown).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

actionnewsnow.com

Butte College Football upsets top-ranked CCSF in Hall of Fame game

OROVILLE, Calif. - On a day honoring its newest Hall of Fame inductees, Butte College Football put on a Hall of Fame type performance. The No. 15 Roadrunners upset No. 1 City College of San Francisco 35-14. The victory snapped CCSF's 16-game win streak. Butte College made a statement in...
OROVILLE, CA
crescentcitysports.com

De La Salle High School announces 2022 Sports Hall of Fame class

Created in 2000, the De La Salle High School Sports Hall of Fame recognizes those individuals for exhibiting athletic excellence and bringing distinction to De La Salle and its athletic programs. De La Salle is pleased to announce the 23rd class of inductees for this year’s Sports Hall of Fame: Allan “Biss” Bissinger (’70), Grayden Griener (’03), and Erin (Nolan) Young (’03).
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma

(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
SONOMA, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain

Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!

In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
