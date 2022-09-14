Vacaville police looking for man peeking into windows of homes

VACAVILLE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Authorities are looking for a man who has been recently caught “acting strangely” and peering into residents’ windows, the Vacaville Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post . Detectives are trying to locate the man seen on home security cameras lurking outside residential homes.

Video obtained by Vacaville police (above) shows a man wearing a lighter-colored long sleeve t-shirt. The man appears to be bald and is seen walking with a limp.

Police did not say what neighborhood the man is looking into the windows of. No other details were provided by police.

In June 2021, KRON4 reported a similar situation in Vacaville. Surveillance captured “Peeping Tom” peeping into a window of a home on the 400 block of Lovers Lane.

However, it is unknown if this is the same man. Police said if you recognize this person, call Detective Santoni at (707) 469-4812.

