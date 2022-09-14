ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Big Country stop makes list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country stop has made Texas Monthly’s list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’. Barbadilla, stationed outside Perini Ranch steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, beckons for road trippers to stop and take a look at her and all of her thirty-foot-long glory. She is one of […]
BUFFALO GAP, TX
ktxs.com

Week 2 of the Rodeo at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off

ABILENE, Texas — Week two of the Rodeo at the West Texas Fair kicked off Thursday night and Taylor Telecom Arena was packed with rodeo fans new and old. We spoke with Tessa Ayers who recently moved to the area just in time for the rodeo and she told us what she was looking forward to the most,
ABILENE, TX
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Dee Moore named Abilene's outstanding citizen of the year

ABILENE, Texas — A dedicated and active member of the community. “I am speechless right now. I am full of emotions. I’m thankful. I’m grateful. I’m honored,” says Delores "Dee" Moore. Recognized by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Dee Moore was named Abilene’s 2022 Outstanding...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Should children without disabilities use adaptive playground? Abilene mother advocates teaching children to be respectful of equipment for those who need it

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is some controversy over the new adaptive playground equipment at Rose Park. Some parents are upset that children with disabilities are having to wait to use the equipment until physically-able children are finished.  Jamie Thomas said her son loves to play at the park. However, for children with disabilities – […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Travis Tritt performing in Abilene this December

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Country music sensation Travis Tritt has a performance scheduled in Abilene this December. Travis Tritt will be at the Wylie Performing Arts Center at 4502 Antilley Rd December 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range in price from $80 to $125 each and can be purchased online here. Habitat for Humanity […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago

20 years ago KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was sexually assaulted and killed in her apartment. The case remains unsolved. She had been on the job with KRBC just three months before she was murdered. Her body was discovered two days later. The case remains cold. Abilene police detective Jeff Cowan...
ABILENE, TX
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made

Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Sweetwater students recognized by police for calling 911, reporting fire at high school

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Police Department awarded two students for their actions this morning after calling 911 to report a fire at Sweetwater High School. Angel Gutierrez (5th grade) and Nylia Gonzales (4th grade) were outside on Saturday September 3rd, when they noticed sparks and smoke on top of Sweetwater High School. They reported the fire to dispatchers and gave clear descriptions of the flames.
SWEETWATER, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN called out on social media for broadcast in which reporter answered phone live on air

Luther Burden’s 88-yard punt return for a touchdown was just the beginning of what’s been an eventful matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Abilene Christian Wildcats. But not all of that has to do with happenings on the football field (as would be implied by the fact the Tigers lead the Wildcats 17-3 with still some time to go ahead of the half).
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX West Texas

Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead

One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153

INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
ABILENE, TX

