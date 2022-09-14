Read full article on original website
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Big Country stop makes list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country stop has made Texas Monthly’s list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’. Barbadilla, stationed outside Perini Ranch steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, beckons for road trippers to stop and take a look at her and all of her thirty-foot-long glory. She is one of […]
Week 2 of the Rodeo at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off
ABILENE, Texas — Week two of the Rodeo at the West Texas Fair kicked off Thursday night and Taylor Telecom Arena was packed with rodeo fans new and old. We spoke with Tessa Ayers who recently moved to the area just in time for the rodeo and she told us what she was looking forward to the most,
Why is my car sticky? Local garden expert explains cause of ‘honeydew’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the past week or so, you may have noticed a sticky film on your car. Although many people think it is tree sap, the owner of a local garden center said it – surprisingly – is something entirely different. “The sap comes from actually an insect, and it’s actually referred […]
WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
Dee Moore named Abilene's outstanding citizen of the year
ABILENE, Texas — A dedicated and active member of the community. “I am speechless right now. I am full of emotions. I’m thankful. I’m grateful. I’m honored,” says Delores "Dee" Moore. Recognized by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Dee Moore was named Abilene’s 2022 Outstanding...
70-Year-Old Jeanelle Tennison Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Abilene on Thursday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Should children without disabilities use adaptive playground? Abilene mother advocates teaching children to be respectful of equipment for those who need it
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is some controversy over the new adaptive playground equipment at Rose Park. Some parents are upset that children with disabilities are having to wait to use the equipment until physically-able children are finished. Jamie Thomas said her son loves to play at the park. However, for children with disabilities – […]
Travis Tritt performing in Abilene this December
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Country music sensation Travis Tritt has a performance scheduled in Abilene this December. Travis Tritt will be at the Wylie Performing Arts Center at 4502 Antilley Rd December 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range in price from $80 to $125 each and can be purchased online here. Habitat for Humanity […]
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
GALLERY: AHS parades down North Abilene ahead of homecoming game against Frenship
Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene High School celebrated its homecoming parade Thursday afternoon in North Abilene. KTAB/KRBC got these great shots of the fun! Abilene High’s homecoming game is Friday, September 16 at Shotwell Stadium. Our Abilene Eagles will be playing against the Frenship Tigers. Good luck, Eagles!
KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago
20 years ago KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was sexually assaulted and killed in her apartment. The case remains unsolved. She had been on the job with KRBC just three months before she was murdered. Her body was discovered two days later. The case remains cold. Abilene police detective Jeff Cowan...
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made
Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
Sweetwater students recognized by police for calling 911, reporting fire at high school
SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater Police Department awarded two students for their actions this morning after calling 911 to report a fire at Sweetwater High School. Angel Gutierrez (5th grade) and Nylia Gonzales (4th grade) were outside on Saturday September 3rd, when they noticed sparks and smoke on top of Sweetwater High School. They reported the fire to dispatchers and gave clear descriptions of the flames.
ESPN called out on social media for broadcast in which reporter answered phone live on air
Luther Burden’s 88-yard punt return for a touchdown was just the beginning of what’s been an eventful matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Abilene Christian Wildcats. But not all of that has to do with happenings on the football field (as would be implied by the fact the Tigers lead the Wildcats 17-3 with still some time to go ahead of the half).
Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead
One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
Suspect sentenced to 20 years for killing Abilene teen in 2017
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for shooting and killing an Abilene teen during a drug deal gone wrong in July 2017. D’Jaman West received his 20-year sentence for Murder Friday by the same jury who convicted him after trial that lasted nearly 4 days. West is […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
