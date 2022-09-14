ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week. In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Canceled classes, sweltering classrooms: How extreme heat impairs learning

(The Hechinger Report) - It wasn’t even a week into the new school year, and already Marsena Toney’s students were being sent home. But this time, the reason wasn’t Covid. It was extreme heat, which had pushed the temperature in Toney’s Philadelphia classroom to 100 degrees and led the school district to cancel afternoon classes for tens of thousands of students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy