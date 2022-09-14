Read full article on original website
New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
Future of learning revealed at Gulf Shores Elementary School
The future of learning has arrived in Gulf Shores. The city school system reveals to the public what has long been talked about as the next level of educating students.
Atmore Advance
Guest reader with Atmore ties to read to RPES students tomorrow
A guest reader with Atmore ties will be reading to kindergarten and first graders at Rachel Patterson Elementary School this Friday morning. Alaina Colleen Ewing, the daughter of Atmore native Maria Sutton Ewing, is a self-published author and illustrator with a passion for children’s literature and fairy tales. Ewing...
utv44.com
Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
Atmore Advance
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school
An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
WPMI
MCSO notified about vapes possibly laced with fentanyl inside a Mobile County school
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl inside Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes. Adrianna Taylor, the 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a couple weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery.
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
fox4beaumont.com
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
Less ‘trash in the splash’ after 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than two dozen public spaces in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are a bit cleaner. Hundreds of volunteers started their day with the Alabama Coastal Cleanup. It starts with a short line of people, getting needed supplies, then volunteers fan out across the Fairhope pier and the nearby beach along Mobile […]
Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
Fight at Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus
UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about a fight that happened at Williamson High School. One fight broke out at the school involving students. While the students were fighting, two men were outside armed with guns. Mobile Police said the two men did not fight. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were […]
Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach
Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
WLOX
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
WPMI
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
Mobile’s LGBTQ liaisons: No ‘religious liberty’ ordinance coming as focus turns to boosting visibility
Mobile’s two LGBTQ+ liaisons say they received assurance from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office that there are no plans to press ahead with a “religious liberty” ordinance pitched last month by a group of Mobile Baptist Church leaders. Natalie Fox and Michael Tyner, during an LGBTQ...
Design team awarded Fairhope ‘triangle property’ project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s known as the triangle property because of its shape. It’s located between Highway 98, Veterans Drive and Homestead Avenue and might be easy to miss, but that’s all about to change once the land is converted to a public park. “Walking trails, ADA accessible trails, maybe some biking trails those […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore Community Hospital opens ACH Specialty Care in old MedPlus building
Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced today that the ACH MedPlus Building name has been changed to ACH Specialty Care. The ACH Specialty Care building will be home to visiting specialists and the hospital’s general surgeon. “We are in the process of looking at area physicians who have an interest...
mobilebaymag.com
Artist In Residence: At Home With The Turner Family
Some artists start young, while others discover their creative talents later on. The latter is true for Rex Turner. The Baldwin County artist didn’t start dabbling in art until after he retired in 2000. Since then, he has created a sizable body of work, enough to earn him the moniker T-Rex. “In my shop out here, I’ve got a big T-Rex head that I made,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve made hundreds of pieces. People all over Fairhope have got my stuff in their house.” He is no exception, with several rooms in his historic home showcasing his art.
This week in HS Sports: Theodore basketball coach receives good news, Auburn reaches milestone win
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. Philip Roebling will be back on the bench for his 18th year coaching the Theodore boys basketball team later this fall.
