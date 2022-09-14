ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 3

Related
WKRG News 5

New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Guest reader with Atmore ties to read to RPES students tomorrow

A guest reader with Atmore ties will be reading to kindergarten and first graders at Rachel Patterson Elementary School this Friday morning. Alaina Colleen Ewing, the daughter of Atmore native Maria Sutton Ewing, is a self-published author and illustrator with a passion for children’s literature and fairy tales. Ewing...
ATMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile County, AL
Education
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Education
utv44.com

Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
ALABAMA STATE
Atmore Advance

ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school

An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grade Level#K12#Mcpss#Tableau Public
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Fight at Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus

UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about a fight that happened at Williamson High School. One fight broke out at the school involving students. While the students were fighting, two men were outside armed with guns. Mobile Police said the two men did not fight. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
OBA

Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach

Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WLOX

Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

Design team awarded Fairhope ‘triangle property’ project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s known as the triangle property because of its shape. It’s located between Highway 98, Veterans Drive and Homestead Avenue and might be easy to miss, but that’s all about to change once the land is converted to a public park. “Walking trails, ADA accessible trails, maybe some biking trails those […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore Community Hospital opens ACH Specialty Care in old MedPlus building

Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced today that the ACH MedPlus Building name has been changed to ACH Specialty Care. The ACH Specialty Care building will be home to visiting specialists and the hospital’s general surgeon. “We are in the process of looking at area physicians who have an interest...
ATMORE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Artist In Residence: At Home With The Turner Family

Some artists start young, while others discover their creative talents later on. The latter is true for Rex Turner. The Baldwin County artist didn’t start dabbling in art until after he retired in 2000. Since then, he has created a sizable body of work, enough to earn him the moniker T-Rex. “In my shop out here, I’ve got a big T-Rex head that I made,” he says with a laugh. “I’ve made hundreds of pieces. People all over Fairhope have got my stuff in their house.” He is no exception, with several rooms in his historic home showcasing his art.
FAIRHOPE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy