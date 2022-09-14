ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut

Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
NBC Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Attorney General Seeks Answers from M&T Bank Regarding Connecticut Job Commitments, Customer Service

Attorney General William Tong issued a letter to M&T Bank expressing concern and seeking information regarding numerous complaints from consumers and employees following the conversion from People’s United Bank. In his letter, Attorney General Tong seeks information regarding commitments made by M&T Bank to its Connecticut workforce, as well...
Ned Lamont
NewsTimes

12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
News 12

Guide: Get a good scare at these Connecticut Haunted Houses

Find out if you are brave enough to go through some of Connecticut’s spookiest haunted houses. Please check with the location before heading out as dates are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Dark Manor Haunted House. 25 Main...
Daily Voice

New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

