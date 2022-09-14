Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO