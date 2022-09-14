Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut
Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uconn.edu
State’s New ‘Covered Connecticut Program’ Offers No-Cost Health Care Coverage to Eligible Adults and Families
If you, or your family, are in need of health care coverage, UConn Health wants to let you know that you may be eligible for a new State of Connecticut created health program called The Covered Connecticut Program, at no cost to you. The Covered CT Program, administered by the...
NBC Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
greenwichfreepress.com
Attorney General Seeks Answers from M&T Bank Regarding Connecticut Job Commitments, Customer Service
Attorney General William Tong issued a letter to M&T Bank expressing concern and seeking information regarding numerous complaints from consumers and employees following the conversion from People’s United Bank. In his letter, Attorney General Tong seeks information regarding commitments made by M&T Bank to its Connecticut workforce, as well...
Task force helping get food into Connecticut food banks, pantries
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic and high inflation have been a one-two punch to the state’s food charities. Now, a new food insecurity task force is looking to help get more food from supermarkets into food banks and pantries. “Let’s have a meeting of the minds and let’s figure out ways we can […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Summer temperatures return to Connecticut this weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says Connecticut will warm up into the 70s today with lots of sunshine and temps in the mid-70s.
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
NewsTimes
12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
Bear encounters are up across New Jersey, DEP says. But some say a bear hunt is not the solution
Some New Jersey residents say they are fearful for their outdoor pets as the number of bears and sightings and other wildlife encounters rise.
GoFundMe created for family of Yorktown highway worker fatally struck by car
Jake Arcara was working on a drainage project when he was fatally struck by a car.
News 12
Guide: Get a good scare at these Connecticut Haunted Houses
Find out if you are brave enough to go through some of Connecticut’s spookiest haunted houses. Please check with the location before heading out as dates are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Dark Manor Haunted House. 25 Main...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health department reports more than 3,700 COVID-19 cases over the past week
Over the past week, the Connecticut Health Department is reporting more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases.
New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
News 12
Washingtonville parents call for book on gender, sexuality to be banned from high school for explicit images
Several Washingtonville Central School District parents have reached out to News 12 with concerns about sexually explicit images in a graphic memoir that they say is available to students at the high school’s library. The award-winning 2019 book “Gender Queer" explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood - with...
NewsTimes
CT's best family dining restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Comments / 0