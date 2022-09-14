ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Cell Redirection Therapy Studied for Relapsed Multiple Myeloma

THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In patients with heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma with relapse after bispecific antibody (BiAb) T-cell redirection therapy, subsequent T-cell redirection therapy is feasible as salvage therapy, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in Blood Advances. Tarek H. Mouhieddine, M.D., from...
Severity of Sleep Apnea and Related Hypoxia Tied to Cancer

THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Oxygen deprivation resulting from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with cancer, according to a study presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2022, held from Sept. 4 to 6 in Barcelona, Spain. Andreas Palm, M.D., from Uppsala University in Sweden,...
Early Aggressive Fluid Resuscitation Not Better for Pancreatitis

FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Early aggressive fluid resuscitation results in a higher incidence of fluid overload and does not improve clinical outcomes for patients presenting with acute pancreatitis, according to a study published in the Sept. 15 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Enrique...
Parents of Children With ICD More Likely to Have PTSD Than Child

FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Parents of children with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) are more likely than youth with an ICD to have posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study published in the September issue of Heart Rhythm. Lauren M. Schneider, Psy.D., from Stanford University School...
Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab Not Tied to More AEs in Oral Cavity SCC

THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among patients with local regionally advanced oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma, rates of postoperative adverse events appear to be similar for those receiving neoadjuvant pembrolizumab or standard-of-care treatment, according to a study published online Aug. 25 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.
Bedaquiline-Pretomanid-Linezolid Regimens Compared for XDR TB

FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with extensively drug-resistant (XDR) tuberculosis, the overall risk-benefit ratio seems to favor patients receiving the bedaquiline-pretomanid-linezolid regimen with linezolid at a dose of 600 mg for 26 weeks, according to a study published in the Sept. 1 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
Guidelines Issued for Vaccination in Patients With Rheumatic, Musculoskeletal Diseases

FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In new guidelines issued by the American College of Rheumatology, evidence-based recommendations are presented for the use of vaccinations in children and adults with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs), expanding indications for some vaccines and providing guidance on whether to hold immunosuppressive medications or delay vaccination in order to maximize vaccine immunogenicity.
Tighter Glycemic Targets for GDM Not Tied to Lower Risk for LGA Infants

THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For women with gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), use of tighter versus less tight glycemic targets does not reduce the risk for infants being born large for gestational age but does reduce serious infant morbidity, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in PLOS Medicine.
