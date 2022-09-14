ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle. “Due to his senseless actions, two...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville

One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Two arrests in shooting at Houston Street convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teens accused of shooting a convenience store owner during a robbery Thursday, are in Metro Jail. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were charged with 1st-degree assault and robbery. Officers responded to 450 Houston Street Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. Police say the two...
MOBILE, AL
16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
MOBILE, AL
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile Police arrest one man in shooting at Extend-A-Stay hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police responded around 3 p.m. this afternoon to the Extend-A-Stay hotel on I-65 Service Road South in Mobile. When Mobile Police arrived on the the scene they discovered that Myron Vail had shot the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
MOBILE, AL

