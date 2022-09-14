Read full article on original website
Mobile convenience store shooting suspects were ‘regulars’ according to victim’s family
A Mobile Firefighter learns over the department's emergency radio that her brother had been shot at their family business.
Former head of Mobile Co. COVID-19 response team arrested after police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile County Health Department employee was arrested after Mobile Police said he led officers on a chase following a crash. Scott Chavers, 54, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15 after officers stopped a vehicle at Westbound I-10 near Virginia Street. Officers believed the vehicle was involved in a crash that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with […]
Man wanted for questioning only, homicide investigation: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Lakendrick Jiles Holmes has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on two separate occasions, in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found guilty of murdering mother of two
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Thursday found 55-year-old Kenny Lee Campbell of Mobile guilty of murdering a 27-year-old mother. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said that on March 3, 2018, Campbell fatally shot Lelia Smith inside her vehicle. “Due to his senseless actions, two...
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
wxxv25.com
Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville
One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrests in shooting at Houston Street convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teens accused of shooting a convenience store owner during a robbery Thursday, are in Metro Jail. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were charged with 1st-degree assault and robbery. Officers responded to 450 Houston Street Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. Police say the two...
16-year-old arrested in Get Air shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have made an arrest in the shooting at Get Air Trampoline Park from Sept. 3. Officials said a 16-year-old was identified as one of the people involved. He was arrested and taken to Metro Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to police. […]
Alabama business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana
Officers confiscated about $45,000. worth of marijuana and three firearms, assorted ammunition worth around $15,000.
fox4beaumont.com
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run. Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
utv44.com
Teen arrested for shooting into Mobile business after disorderly theater juveniles call
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Through the course of the investigation, a 16-year-old male subject was identified as one of the subjects involved in a report of shots fired after police broke up a group of juveniles reported as disorderly. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the male subject was arrested...
Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
Multi-car crash causes vehicle fire on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle crash and a vehicle fire caused all lanes to be closed on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay for more than an hour Saturday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A crash involving multiple cars occurred at around 5:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on […]
Mobile Police investigate shooting at motel off I-65 Service Road, 1 injured
UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested one man in connection to the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Extenda Suites. Myron Vail, 46, was charged with assault first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Mobile jail log. Investigators believe Vail shot a man at the motel. Mobile Police said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police arrest one man in shooting at Extend-A-Stay hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police responded around 3 p.m. this afternoon to the Extend-A-Stay hotel on I-65 Service Road South in Mobile. When Mobile Police arrived on the the scene they discovered that Myron Vail had shot the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
