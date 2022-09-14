ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of midstream oil company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) rallied 2.5% early Wednesday and continued to maintain momentum through the day as natural gas prices rebounded dramatically. With a freight-rail strike looming large even as utilities prepare to build gas inventories ahead of winters, fears of a gas supply crunch are back to renew investor interest in top natural gas stocks .

So what

After retreating from their 14-year highs hit in mid-August, natural gas prices shot up this morning and were rallying as much as 8% as of this writing. The U.S. and Europe are heading into peak demand season as winters approach at a time when Europe is already facing an energy crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RehPV_0hvcG8k000

Image source: Getty Images.

To make matters worse, two of the largest rail unions comprising nearly 60,000 freight rail workers in the U.S. have threatened to go on strike as early as Friday if their demands for working conditions and pay aren't met.

While the White House is reportedly looking for alternatives to rail to keep the economy moving in the event of a rail shutdown, it's easier said than done. The American Trucking Association, for example, has told Congress in a letter that it won't be able to deploy 460,000 additional long-haul trucks every day to replace the nearly 7,000 long-distance freight trains if idled.

Rail is crucial for the American economy: Freight rail hauls almost one-third of America's exports and accounts for nearly 40% of the nation's long-distance freight volume. The Association of American Railroads estimates the economic cost of a nationwide rail shutdown to be a staggering $2 billion per day.

Now what

A rail shutdown will throw supply chains out of gear and hurt key sectors like energy as refiners and petrochemical companies could be forced to suspend operations, even if partially. That could hit gasoline and diesel supply in an already tight market and drive prices higher.

It's a real threat to the natural gas markets right now, which is why natural gas prices zoomed on Wednesday, triggering buying activity in natural gas stocks .

Kinder Morgan operates the nation's largest natural gas transmission network -- spanning nearly 71,000 miles -- which moves almost 40% of the total U.S. natural gas production. Although Kinder Morgan's cash flows are largely contracted, take-or-pay, or fee-based and therefore less susceptible to natural gas prices, its growth depends a great deal on higher commodity prices as they hold the key to the volume of capital spending and investing activity in the industry. Kinder Morgan already raised its full-year outlook in July when it also boosted its dividend by 3%. It's a top dividend oil stock yielding 5.9%.

10 stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kinder Morgan wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Image source: Getty Images.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

To build wealth for retirement, you should ideally buy and hold stocks for multiple decades. Electronic Arts is a great stock to own with its dominant position in the gaming market. Spotify is riding a steady tailwind as the market leader in the audio streaming industry. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gas Prices#Freight Rail#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Kinder Morgan Lrb#Kmi#The White House#Congress#American
The Motley Fool

5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for nearly six decades. The bear market has provided an ideal entry point into five top-notch Buffett stocks that you'll never have to sell. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy If the Nasdaq Falls Again

The latest inflation data has Wall Street bracing for more pain in the near term. Snowflake, SentinelOne, and Cloudflare would be great stocks to pick up at discounted prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in 2022, but growth has outperformed value over the past decade. AMD's skyrocketing revenue is driven by the importance of semiconductors to emerging technology. Rapid growth in cloud computing created enormous demand for cloud data analytics, which Snowflake is spearheading. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Hate Paying Taxes? These 7 States Have No Income Tax

State income taxes can eat away at your earnings. From coast to coast, you'll find a tax-free existence in these states. Life has a way of being expensive. From car payments to mortgage costs to having to put food on the table, many people struggle to stretch their paychecks month after month. And compounding the issue is the matter of taxes -- having to fork over a chunk of your earnings to the federal government, and, in many cases, your home state.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
220K+
Followers
107K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy