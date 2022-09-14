ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.

A spokesperson for second district Congresswoman Elaine Luria says she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence for her work on the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday night, city council voted to accept $68,000 of funding to pay for Norfolk's Sheriff's Deputies to boost security for Luria.

Officials stress the money is coming from the U.S. Capitol Police, not from the city. Tuesday night's vote was just a formality to accept the funds.

Kurt Williams reached out to Luria's office to get more information on these threats and a comment from her. Her spokesman told us she was not available but emailed a statement:

Due to the Congresswoman’s work on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence as people continue to perpetuate dangerous election lies and conspiracy theories. Threats of violence against anyone is reprehensible, and it’s unfortunate that standing up for the truth in America today means risking the health and safety of you and your family. The Congresswoman appreciates the close coordination between local law enforcement and Capitol Police, and she will continue to live up to her oath to support and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

Elizabeth Estremera
3d ago

where is the protection needed for the citizens she "represents"! People in Norfolk are dying every day due to violence. She chose to be in public office and now she wants special consideration and protection, what about the people of Norfolk?

Barry Wood
3d ago

SHE VOTED TO TAKE OUR GUNS AWAY WITH THE GUN GRAB BILL. She pissed on her Oath and UCMJ has A Military Veteran. But Hey she is DemocRAT so no guns for you just her. ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF "Rules for thee, NOT For me" VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED VOTE RED

James Gilliam
1d ago

She do not need security, what she need to do, is to tell the truth, about how she voted for President Trump to be impeach, and she need to tell the truth about how Nancy Pelosi help her win, by helping her with our hard earn tax money. Because, when the Democrats do not want nobody to win a election, they start issuing out money that's for to steal from the taxpayers. What a shame.

