Norfolk City Council votes to accept nearly $70K for security support to Luria

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk City Council voted to accept nearly $70,000 to address security concerns for a local member of Congress.

A spokesperson for second district Congresswoman Elaine Luria says she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence for her work on the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday night, city council voted to accept $68,000 of funding to pay for Norfolk's Sheriff's Deputies to boost security for Luria.

Officials stress the money is coming from the U.S. Capitol Police, not from the city. Tuesday night's vote was just a formality to accept the funds.

Kurt Williams reached out to Luria's office to get more information on these threats and a comment from her. Her spokesman told us she was not available but emailed a statement:

Due to the Congresswoman’s work on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence as people continue to perpetuate dangerous election lies and conspiracy theories. Threats of violence against anyone is reprehensible, and it’s unfortunate that standing up for the truth in America today means risking the health and safety of you and your family. The Congresswoman appreciates the close coordination between local law enforcement and Capitol Police, and she will continue to live up to her oath to support and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.