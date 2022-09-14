ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

fox34.com

1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff notifying...
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsWest 9

Aggravated Assault and Robbery in Monahans Friday

MONAHANS, Texas — Friday, Monahans Police Department were dispatched to a Kent Kwik at 2113 South Stockton Ave in response to a reported Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Once the officers got there, the individuals involved had already left, travelling South on S. Stockton, also getting involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of S. Stockton.
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Sheriff identifies Midland woman killed by train

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn.  Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along […]
fox34.com

1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after attempting to cross the street near 1901 Broadway and was struck by a vehicle. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 7:30. The driver of the vehicle remained with the victim until emergency responders arrived. According to LPD, the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD received a call for a five-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 just after 6 p.m. According to LPD, one vehicle was parked safely on the side of the road while the driver changed a tire. A second driver slammed on their brakes to avoid clipping that vehicle causing a third the rear-end it. A chain reaction continued from there as three other vehicles bent fenders and held up traffic.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD update on two Wednesday shootings, ambulance crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with stealing skid loader from area business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a big piece of a equipment from a local business. Brian Hammersley, 52, has been charged with Theft.  According to an affidavit, on September 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West County Road […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS: Midland man dies after rear-ending freight liner

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a crash Thursday morning. According to DPS, Charles Bowden, 41, was traveling westbound on State Highway 158 at 6:30 a.m. Bowden was following behind a freight liner towing a trailer. The freight liner slowed down to turn onto South...
cbs7.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday evening

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Investigation showed that Tony Ray Vance, 57 years old of Lubbock, attempted to cross the south service road of Loop 250 on foot and failed to yield right of way to vehicle traffic. Vance suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
