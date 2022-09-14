ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Multi-agency nuclear accident training in Moberly sharpens local departments’ skills

By Ethan Heinz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKKDZ_0hvcFFnd00

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Local, state and federal agencies practiced their response Wednesday in Moberly in the event a train carrying radioactive material were to derail.

The exercise Wednesday morning simulated a truck hitting a cargo container holding spent naval nuclear fuel. The training was meant to better prepare local emergency responders and familiarize them with the process and procedures of handling a radioactive situation.

Multiple agencies were there to practice and learn including the Moberly fire and police departments, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation and the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

Naval spent fuel is a solid metal and contains no flammable, explosive or corrosive materials. It is stable and easy to transport with the proper safety precautions, experts say.

The shipping containers that the spent fuel is loaded into are put through intense testing to ensure they are safe and fit for the job. Some tests include being dropped 30 feet onto concrete, being submerged 50 feet in water, becoming engulfed in flames at 1,475 degrees for at least 30 minutes and being dropped 40 inches onto a 6-inch diameter vertical metal rod.

"The naval spent fuel shipping containers are incredibly safe and robust," said Matthew Napoli, a spokesman for the Navy program. "These containers weigh over 500,000 pounds and are over 10 inches thick of solid stainless steel. Under no plausible scenario would the containers be damaged in a way to release its contents."

The training is important because these containers travel through multiple states on rails before reaching their destination in Idaho, where they are stored in safe facilities. Collectively, these containers have traveled 1.7 million miles throughout the United States loaded with spent nuclear fuel with no incidents. Radiation levels outside of the container are low and are not a threat to human health, according to experts. Typical radiation outside of loaded shipping containers is about 100 times less than Department of Transportation safety limits.

The Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program has held routine transportation training exercises with the goal of opening up communication between departments at different levels of government since the mid-90s, the program says. Representatives from the state of Missouri were present during the last training, which took place in upstate New York. They expressed interest and pushed to have the next training event take place in Missouri.

"The most important thing from today is the knowledge gained by participants," Napoli said.

The post Multi-agency nuclear accident training in Moberly sharpens local departments’ skills appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
Moberly, MO
Accidents
State
Idaho State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOMU

Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts

COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ) Events taking place in Columbia Saturday are anticipated to cause some traffic impacts. Mizzou is set to kickoff for their game against Abilene Christian at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. As people may decide to attend, there will be some traffic impacts to look out for.  Parking spaces will be limited, with large crowds anticipated to be The post Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Propulsion#Nuclear Fuel#Radiation#Accident#Navy
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
khqa.com

Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
kmmo.com

PILOT GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A 29-year-old Pilot Grove man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Cooper County on September 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser entered a curve too fast, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Houltzhouser was...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested

Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
BOONVILLE, MO
KBUR

Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.

Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
KAHOKA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Records show bullying is most commonly reported concern to hotline so far this school year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bullying continues to be the number one issue reported to Missouri's anonymous school safety hotline, Courage2Report. Last month, there were 10 reports of bullying - repeat harassment made to Courage2Report. There were five school shooting threats, and four threats to kill. Over the past three years, bullying - repeated harassment, has been The post Records show bullying is most commonly reported concern to hotline so far this school year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy