Russia widens strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets after frontline setbacks - Britain
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia has widened its strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the past week following setbacks on the battlefield and is likely to expand its target range further, Britain said on Sunday.
In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law.
Massive protests after dozens of female students have videos ‘leaked’ in India
Hundreds of students at a private university in the northern Indian state of Chandigarh are protesting after several female students alleged their personal videos were leaked and no action was taken by the college.Protests continued on Sunday afternoon as students chanted “we want justice” at the campus after the university denied any videos were leaked.A woman who was also a student at the same university was accused of recording the videos and sending them to a man in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla city.The accused, a first-year MBA student, was arrested on Sunday and police are looking for the man in Shimla.“Only...
