Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Mary Anne (Barton) Breuer, 63, Imperial
Mary Anne (Barton) Breuer, 63, of Imperial died Sept. 14, 2022, in Imperial. Mrs. Breuer attended Green Park Lutheran School and Lutheran High School South. She studied to be an early childhood teacher but instead of working that field, she worked in child care and as a bookkeeper for the family business, Breuer Auto in south St. Louis County. She also volunteered at her church, Salem Lutheran in Affton, as a Sunday school teacher, Fellowship Committee member, usher, and prayer partner, and she helped with Martha’s Table and Ulrick’s Pantry. She also was an assistant children’s supervisor and children’s leader for the Bible Fellowship. Born Jan. 12, 1959, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Donna (Blankenship) and Carlos Barton.
myleaderpaper.com
Randy Charles Summers, 45, House Springs
Randy Charles Summers, 45, of House Springs died Sept. 11, 2022, at his home. Mr. Summers enjoyed painting and remodeling homes, fishing, boating, working on cars, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others. Born April 25, 1977, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Patricia (Hampton) Summers and Charles Parks.
myleaderpaper.com
Mary K. (Beckmann) Wood, 79, Barnhart
Mary K. “Kathleen” (Beckmann) Wood, 79, of Barnhart died Sept. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Wood was active in her church. She served numerous charitable organizations and supported charities financially. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, bird watching, sewing and crocheting. She will be remembered for her willingness to make sacrifices for others, especially her family. Born Jan. 2, 1943, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jessie (McGuire) Beckmann.
myleaderpaper.com
Joyce E. (Cookson) Koch, 94, Hillsboro
Joyce E. (Cookson) Koch, 94, of Hillsboro died Sept. 4, 2022. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in De Soto. Born April 8, 1928, in Deer Lodge, Mont., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Pearl Cookson. She was preceded in death by her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Culver’s to be built in Crystal City on site of former Bandana’s
A Culver’s restaurant is coming to Crystal City. The restaurant will be built at 200 S. Truman Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67) on the site where a Bandana’s restaurant operated before it was destroyed by a fire in March 2013. The site has been vacant since then. Jim Robinson of...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26
The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Days celebrates city’s 50th anniversary
Arnold Days organizers say this year’s event will be the most extravagant in the event’s history. All this year, Arnold has been commemorating the 50th anniversary of its incorporation as a city in 1972, and that celebration will culminate during the three-day Arnold Days festival set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds
An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
myleaderpaper.com
2022 Twin City Days draws record crowds
Organizers said this year’s Twin City Days festival may have been the biggest in its 28-year history, drawing thousands over the three-day event. The event, sponsored by the Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce, was held Sept. 8-10 in venues across Festus and Crystal City. “I definitely think this...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus High grad, former administrator named to R-6 hall of fame
Ken Barker, a 1972 Festus High School graduate and retired Festus R-6 administrator, said he was floored when he learned he had been chosen to be inducted into the district’s hall of fame. “I was shocked when (Superintendent Nicki) Dr. Ruess called me,” Barker said. “My wife took the...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
myleaderpaper.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Conference matchups dominate schedule
The fourth week of the prep football season is full of conference matchups. In a rematch of the Class 4 District 1 championship from last year, North County (3-0) travels from Bonne Terre to Hillsboro (3-0) in a Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division battle of unbeaten teams. In another...
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 572 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in...
myleaderpaper.com
THE COUNTY LINE: Wildcat fans watch a game for the ages
The atmosphere was electric enough to power the lights at Eureka’s stadium. An hour before Kirkwood and the Wildcats kicked off their annual football slugfest on Sept. 9, the Eureka parking lot off Hwy. 109 was filling to capacity. As I walked into the stadium, I could feel the...
myleaderpaper.com
CROSS COUNTRY OUTLOOK: Tigers face biggest challenge
Every sports program peaks. That inevitability ends dynastic championship runs, sooner or later. Many factors contribute: the competition catches up, or complacency sets in, or younger generations of athletes can’t match the intense desire of the ones before them. For the last eight years, the rest of the state...
Comments / 0