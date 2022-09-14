Read full article on original website
Related
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Sen. Ted Cruz told the Washington Post he's "brainstorming" ways to block student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't too concerned it'll happen.
“So unfortunate”: Even Trump’s allies think he majorly screwed up with his special master choice
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Many Democrats, along with Never Trump conservatives, have been lambasting federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
Lauren Boebert Says She Won’t Leave Congress Mid-Term to Become Fox News Commentator
Rep. Lauren Boebert shut down the possibility that she might leave congress mid-term to pursue what her democratic opponent called her “dream job” of being a Fox News commentator Saturday. When asked in a debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election if she promises to serve the full...
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mitch McConnell says efforts to overturn the 2020 election were 'not good' but American democracy is 'very solid'
"I wouldn't be worried about that one," McConnell said of American democracy, according to NBC News.
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Joe Manchin swipes at Kyrsten Sinema, arguing she 'made us wait two years' to pass prescription drug reform
"We had a senator from Arizona who basically didn't let us go as far as we needed to go," Manchin said in a Friday roundtable.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold accountable President Joe Biden for what they say is his “illegal $300 billion student loan giveaway.”. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion. However, since then, the Committee for...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right: MAGA is fascism
It had been little over a week since President Joe Biden called Donald Trump and his supporters "semi-fascist" when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon of Florida, proved Biden's point. While most Americans were too busy enjoying Labor Day cookouts to pay much attention to the news, Cannon let loose with a decision breathtaking in its disregard for both the law and the judicial branch's legitimacy.
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3