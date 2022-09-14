Read full article on original website
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
State Stimulus Payments Update: Is Your State Sending a Check This Month?
Illinois residents this week started receiving tax rebate checks worth up to $100 and a property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds, though: In Virginia, the Department of Taxation began a "soft launch" Friday of its program to get some 3.2 million tax rebates out. And Colorado residents who filed their 2021 return by June 30 should get a rebate check by Sept. 30, thanks to the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment.
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion
Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
Double-digit hike in insurance premiums approved for government workers
The State Health Benefits Commission approved sizable increases to premiums paid by state, county, and local government workers over the objections of its union members, who claimed the meeting was rife with procedural missteps that should have delayed the vote. By a vote of 3-1 with a single abstention, the commission approved double digit increases […] The post Double-digit hike in insurance premiums approved for government workers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
Comments / 2