State Stimulus Payments Update: Is Your State Sending a Check This Month?
Illinois residents this week started receiving tax rebate checks worth up to $100 and a property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds, though: In Virginia, the Department of Taxation began a "soft launch" Friday of its program to get some 3.2 million tax rebates out. And Colorado residents who filed their 2021 return by June 30 should get a rebate check by Sept. 30, thanks to the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment.
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut
Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
A call for nominations for Top Workplaces 2023
The gold badge of approval given by Top Workplaces carries plenty of prestige, sending the message that a company cares for and values its employees, which in turn helps to attract and retain the best and the brightest, while building brand name among customers and consumers. The nominating process for...
Inside Crazy Eddie’s fallen empire. Author unpacks the ‘insaaaane’ story.
If you lived in the tri-state area in the 1970s and ‘80s, those four words just triggered the memory of Jerry Carroll frenetically hawking Crazy Eddie in TV commercials that can’t be forgotten — no matter how much you try. It was truth in advertising, but it...
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Town Named One of America’s Best Small Towns
There’s something special about a small town. I absolutely love driving across the county, checking out the small towns and villages and are the heart of America. Pennsylvania, of course, has some great ones. It’s simply nice to get away from the busy and hectic nature of the city sometimes and escape to what’s considered “God’s country.” The country simply brings a sense of peace that’s hard to find anywhere else.
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
roi-nj.com
ShopRite stores to host job fairs Thursday and Saturday
ShopRite will host a company-wide job fair at nearly all locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business also are encouraged to visit the ShopRite...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
NBC Connecticut
M&T Bank's ‘Poor Planning' Costing Connecticut Customers: Attorney General
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank after receiving complaints from customers about issues following the bank's changeover from People's United Bank last week. Customers have complained of issues with the M&T Bank website and app and having trouble getting access to their money. Others said they...
New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut
It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
Register Citizen
Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
