Maryland State

CNET

State Stimulus Payments Update: Is Your State Sending a Check This Month?

Illinois residents this week started receiving tax rebate checks worth up to $100 and a property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds, though: In Virginia, the Department of Taxation began a "soft launch" Friday of its program to get some 3.2 million tax rebates out. And Colorado residents who filed their 2021 return by June 30 should get a rebate check by Sept. 30, thanks to the state's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment.
INCOME TAX
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Getting Ready for Cannabis In Connecticut

Finding private capital and real estate will be the biggest hurdle for a new bunch of cannabis entrepreneurs looking to break into Connecticut’s recreational cannabis business. That’s according to a panel of experts who spoke Wednesday at the Hartford Business Journal’s “Business of Cannabis” conference.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
NJ.com

A call for nominations for Top Workplaces 2023

The gold badge of approval given by Top Workplaces carries plenty of prestige, sending the message that a company cares for and values its employees, which in turn helps to attract and retain the best and the brightest, while building brand name among customers and consumers. The nominating process for...
ECONOMY
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Town Named One of America’s Best Small Towns

There’s something special about a small town. I absolutely love driving across the county, checking out the small towns and villages and are the heart of America. Pennsylvania, of course, has some great ones. It’s simply nice to get away from the busy and hectic nature of the city sometimes and escape to what’s considered “God’s country.” The country simply brings a sense of peace that’s hard to find anywhere else.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
roi-nj.com

ShopRite stores to host job fairs Thursday and Saturday

ShopRite will host a company-wide job fair at nearly all locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business also are encouraged to visit the ShopRite...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut

It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you're looking to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Connecticut is a key spot to enjoy the "holiday." Maybe you've heard of a little historical gem in New Haven named Louis Lunch?. These are Connecticut's best burgers of 2022, as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
