ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern student places fifth in world horseshoe throwing competition

BRISTOL – Local Bristol Eastern High School student Skyla Rioux has placed fifth in a world horseshoe throwing tournament in Louisiana. Rioux, 16, has been playing horseshoes for six years and now participates in horseshoe throwing events around the country. She practices regularly in her backyard and plays every Tuesday at Sharson Park in Windsor. On July 17, she participated in the World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, placing fifth in the women’s division from among 600 competitors.
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol is turning teal

BRISTOL – In what has become a seasonal tradition, Bristol is turning teal this September with teal ribbons distributed throughout the city as a means of raising awareness to the fight against ovarian cancer. Teal ribbons have been run along the length of Main Street, currently, as September is...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
City
Hebron, CT
Hebron, CT
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'

A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world. The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Sourdough Bread#Bakery#Food Stall Info#The Bread#Food Drink
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?

The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
HEBRON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Britain Herald

PETS OF THE WEEK: Arrow and Minnie

Arrow and Minnie are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. They are accustomed to being petted and held so are easy to handle. Like most ferrets, they are also very curious and love to have fun when they are awake. They need time outside their enclosure daily for exercise, training and snuggling. It is critical that they have a safe room in their new home where they can have this free time every day. Their enclosure needs to be large enough to accommodate the both of them. Multiple levels are best so that their bathroom can be separate from their living spaces.
NEWINGTON, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Connecticut's Berlin Fair opens Sept. 15: Here's what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 73rd edition of the Berlin Fair will open Thursday night with a bang — literally. That's because when the agricultural fair — which runs at the Berlin Fair Grounds from Sept. 15 to 18 — opens for the first time in several years Thursday night, it will kick off with demolition derby show. During the derby, cars enter a ring and attempt to destroy each other. The first place winner of the derby will win $2,000, second place will take home $1,000 and third place will win $500, according to Sky Fire Productions.
BERLIN, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated

A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Revived Golfland to open next year

VERNON — The revived Golfland, which will include a revamped miniature golf course featuring a 32-foot dinosaur, is expected to fully open sometime next year, depending on when building supplies arrive, the developers say. ConeHeads Creamery ice-cream shop and Subway sandwich shop that stayed open after the rest of...
VERNON, CT
i95 ROCK

A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors

It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy