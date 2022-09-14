Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern student places fifth in world horseshoe throwing competition
BRISTOL – Local Bristol Eastern High School student Skyla Rioux has placed fifth in a world horseshoe throwing tournament in Louisiana. Rioux, 16, has been playing horseshoes for six years and now participates in horseshoe throwing events around the country. She practices regularly in her backyard and plays every Tuesday at Sharson Park in Windsor. On July 17, she participated in the World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament, placing fifth in the women’s division from among 600 competitors.
NewsTimes
12 hard cideries in and around CT to try this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall is upon us. Apple picking, pumpkin carving and leaf crunching are just around the corner. With those iconic fall activities, there are also some fall delicacies, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and, of course, apple cider itself.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Bristol Press
Bristol is turning teal
BRISTOL – In what has become a seasonal tradition, Bristol is turning teal this September with teal ribbons distributed throughout the city as a means of raising awareness to the fight against ovarian cancer. Teal ribbons have been run along the length of Main Street, currently, as September is...
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'
A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world. The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven's PRIDE Fest Returns to City Green for First Time in 20 Years
PRIDE Fest 2022 is underway in New Haven. It’s been a day-long event filled with music, food and drag. Organizers say up until 2004, the event always took place on the New Haven Green, but because of cost, they had to move it to other locations. PRIDE Fest is...
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
The votes are in, here's the name of FOX61's NEADS service puppy
HARTFORD, Conn. — NEADS service puppy Mystic graduated from puppy preschool this week and she was dressed to impress with a little pink bow. FOX61 and parent company TEGNA will be sponsoring her as she continues her training. “A touch of pink is definitely adorable, that bow is definitely...
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Register Citizen
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | It’s Fair Season In Connecticut. Why Are Confederate Flags Still On Sale?
The vendor booth at last weekend’s Hebron Harvest Fair was a little off the beaten track, tucked over by the pig races, which have gotten pretty fancy in recent years. For sale among the gimmee hats and belt buckles were Confederate battle flags repurposed with words that included “freedom,” along with clothing emblazoned with “FJB.” If you do not support the current president and are tacky, that abbreviation is a cousin to those “Let’s Go, Brandon” hats – also available for purchase at the booth in question.
New Britain Herald
PETS OF THE WEEK: Arrow and Minnie
Arrow and Minnie are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. They are accustomed to being petted and held so are easy to handle. Like most ferrets, they are also very curious and love to have fun when they are awake. They need time outside their enclosure daily for exercise, training and snuggling. It is critical that they have a safe room in their new home where they can have this free time every day. Their enclosure needs to be large enough to accommodate the both of them. Multiple levels are best so that their bathroom can be separate from their living spaces.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut's Berlin Fair opens Sept. 15: Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 73rd edition of the Berlin Fair will open Thursday night with a bang — literally. That's because when the agricultural fair — which runs at the Berlin Fair Grounds from Sept. 15 to 18 — opens for the first time in several years Thursday night, it will kick off with demolition derby show. During the derby, cars enter a ring and attempt to destroy each other. The first place winner of the derby will win $2,000, second place will take home $1,000 and third place will win $500, according to Sky Fire Productions.
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
NewsTimes
Waterbury ShopRite store to close, 200 jobs eliminated
A ShopRite store in Waterbury is closing at a cost of about 200 jobs — though with one of the best job markets in memory, giving those workers hope of landing on their feet. Tornaquindici Supermarkets filed notice with the state Department of Labor of the pending store closure, with the company also owning a ShopRite location in Bristol. Grade A Market will take over operation of the Bristol store, according to the Wakefern Food cooperative of which it is a member, pushing the Stamford-based company's total to a dozen in Connecticut under the ShopRite brand.
Revived Golfland to open next year
VERNON — The revived Golfland, which will include a revamped miniature golf course featuring a 32-foot dinosaur, is expected to fully open sometime next year, depending on when building supplies arrive, the developers say. ConeHeads Creamery ice-cream shop and Subway sandwich shop that stayed open after the rest of...
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
