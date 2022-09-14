Read full article on original website
Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.
rentonreporter.com
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
ilovekent.net
Storytellers needed for ‘7 Stories’ event on Friday, Sept. 23
Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful or funny story? 7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling –to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity. Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Stories are told from the heart.
KING-5
Lynnwood is the place to find waffles and ice cream, Korean hot dogs, and gourmet donuts
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Craving a unique treat? Try one of these family-owned spots in Lynnwood!. Seoul HotDog features snacks that are savory and sweet: Korean hot dogs. "Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style,” said owner “AJ” A Ram Jung. Just...
The Suburban Times
Family fun in Tacoma this week and next
Looking for something to do? Check out these Metro Parks Tacoma activities:. Native Plane Sale (online through Sept. 23, in-person Oct. 1) Beyond the Bell (registration closes Sept. 16) Youth Soccer (registration closes Sept. 16) Teen Late Night (Sept. 16 – Center at Norpoint, People’s Center, Sept. 23 – People’s...
seattlerefined.com
Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners
Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
The Suburban Times
Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors
Submitted by Inspireworks Productions. On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.
KING-5
Pho, 40 self-serve taps and seafood featured at new SoDo restaurant
SEATTLE — The first thing you notice in Vinason Pho Kitchen, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Seattle's Stadium District, is the self-serve beer wall with 40 taps. Those over 21 can serve themselves from the taps, which sell beer, White Claw, wine and kombucha by the ounce.
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
luxury-houses.net
Gig Harbor residence, warm & inviting home by Scott Edwards Architecture
Gig Harbor Residence designed by Scott Edwards Architecture is a stunning one-story home which harmonious with the nature surrounding. Indeed, the juxtaposition between the tall firs and the linearity of the home ground it within the larger forest context and speak to what SEA’s clients love most about the site. The result is a cozy and inviting home that encourages enjoyment of both the custom interior and the picturesque exterior.
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
seattleschools.org
ORCA Cards 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue working through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023. If...
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist
Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
48north.com
Fisheries Supply's Fall Swap Meet is September 24
Fall is here and so is the bi-annual Fisheries Supply Swap Meet. Join hundreds of other fellow boaters, bargain hunters, and deal makers to celebrate what has become a Pacific NW tradition. The ever-popular Fisheries Swap meet makes it’s autumnal return at the at the end of September. A maritime...
KUOW
If you're going to SeaTac, wear a helmet and wave your hands over your head
If you're walking around a park with a potential risk of encountering any birds, be sure to wave your arms around your head to ward the winged-assailants off. It might be best to wear a helmet while walking, too. That's the advice from SeaTac city officials warning of an aggressive owl in a local park.
capitolhillseattle.com
Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro joins Midtown Square development for spring 2023 opening
In 1970, Helen Coleman opened a diner in the Central District, at E Union and 23rd. While the most recent brick and mortar location, Ms. Helen’s Soul Food, was destroyed by the Nisqually earthquake in 2001, Coleman’s legacy continues. Ms. Helen’s Soul Bistro will open at the Midtown...
KING-5
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
luxury-houses.net
Making a Statement about Elegance and Exquisite Architecture, this Stately Home in Issaquah Listed at $2.799M
The Estate in Issaquah is a luxurious home showcasing the outdoor oasis with expansive flagstone patio, rock water feature, gas fire pit, and elegant landscaping now available for sale. This home located at 5314 Gran Paradiso Place NW, Issaquah, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,290 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris C. Nye – MLS4owners.com (Phone: 253 460-1900, 253) 242-6368) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Issaquah.
